Zelenskyy visited the Kupyansk direction: "Results on the front ensure diplomatic success"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Kupyansk front line, emphasizing that it is extremely important to achieve results on the front today so that Ukraine can achieve results in diplomacy. He stated this in an address on December 12, UNN reports.

Details

Today - the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers who are achieving results for Ukraine here. The Russians talked a lot about Kupyansk - we see it. I was there, I congratulated the guys. Today it is extremely important to achieve results on the front so that Ukraine can achieve results in diplomacy. This is how it works: all our strong positions within the country are strong positions in the conversation about ending the war. - Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked every soldier, every unit that destroys the Russian occupiers.

Recall

The command of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" corps confirmed the fact of a successful operation to block Russian troops in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region.