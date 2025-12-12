$42.270.01
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 11120 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 11395 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 13420 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 14373 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 18600 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 26244 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 38362 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 46491 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 38028 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 36278 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy visited the Kupyansk direction: "Results on the front ensure diplomatic success"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Kupyansk direction of the front. He emphasized that successes on the front are key to achieving results in diplomacy.

Zelenskyy visited the Kupyansk direction: "Results on the front ensure diplomatic success"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Kupyansk front line, emphasizing that it is extremely important to achieve results on the front today so that Ukraine can achieve results in diplomacy. He stated this in an address on December 12, UNN reports.

Details

Today - the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers who are achieving results for Ukraine here. The Russians talked a lot about Kupyansk - we see it. I was there, I congratulated the guys. Today it is extremely important to achieve results on the front so that Ukraine can achieve results in diplomacy. This is how it works: all our strong positions within the country are strong positions in the conversation about ending the war.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked every soldier, every unit that destroys the Russian occupiers.

Recall

The command of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" corps confirmed the fact of a successful operation to block Russian troops in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kupiansk