Trump abandons deployment of National Guard in major US cities

Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump announced the abandonment of plans to deploy National Guard units in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland. The decision was made after a series of lawsuits that blocked the administration's initiatives at the federal level. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

On social media, the president stated that the deployment of troops was necessary to combat crime and illegal immigration. He also emphasized that the presence of guardsmen allegedly had already led to a decrease in the level of offenses in these cities, although local authorities deny this connection.

Legal Obstacles and State Positions

Attempts to federalize the National Guard met with strong resistance from Democratic governors. Trump tried to deploy troops against the will of local leadership, which led to protracted lawsuits. In particular, in December 2025, the US Supreme Court denied the administration permission to deploy forces in Illinois.

We will be back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime starts to rise again – it's only a matter of time! – Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Troops have already left Los Angeles, and in Chicago and Portland, they never appeared on the streets due to preventive court injunctions. The governors of California and Illinois welcomed this decision, calling the president's attempts "militarization of American cities."

Political Subtext and Future Elections

A tough approach to law and order became a central theme of Trump's second term. The president repeatedly considered the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act to overcome the legal resistance of his opponents.

Analysts link the current rhetoric of the White House to preparations for the 2026 midterm elections. Trump plans to use the issue of urban crime as a key element of his political platform, despite the fact that official statistics in some of these cities show the lowest rates in the last ten years.

Trump withdraws US National Guard troops from Chicago and Los Angeles