We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12355 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21611 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60608 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206880 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118895 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385774 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306552 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213077 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243870 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254930 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

A powerful downpour in Russian Krasnodar flooded the streets, the water reached knee-deep. A local resident was almost dragged into an open manhole.

News of the World • April 3, 05:45 PM • 11605 views

Tornadoes and heavy rains are destroying the southern and central US states: catastrophic floods are expected

Tornadoes and heavy rains have passed through the central and southern US states. Power lines were destroyed, buildings and trees were damaged in Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and other states.

News of the World • April 3, 03:47 AM • 5082 views

At least 17 people died in the US due to severe storms

At least 17 people have died and hundreds of thousands are without power as a result of severe storms in the southern and midwestern United States. Most of the victims are in Missouri.

News of the World • March 15, 05:23 PM • 26478 views

TikTok is on trial: 13 US states accused of harming teens

The District of Columbia and 13 US states have filed lawsuits against TikTok, accusing it of causing addiction and negatively affecting teenagers. The states claim that the platform uses algorithms to increase the time spent by children.

News of the World • October 9, 03:57 AM • 16648 views

Harris may announce his VP candidate in a video on August 6

Kamala Harris completes the search for a candidate for the post of Vice President of the United States. A decision is expected within 24 hours, and the announcement may take place on Tuesday via a video speech.

News of the World • August 5, 01:39 PM • 15698 views

Harris to interview 6 VP candidates this weekend - AP

US Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewing 6 potential vice presidential candidates. Among them are governors, a senator, and a transportation secretary, whom she is meeting with before the official announcement next week.

News of the World • August 3, 01:09 PM • 26454 views

Democratic donors start mobilizing to raise money for Harris in case Biden drops out - Politico

Kamala Harris's supporters are reaching out to Democratic donors for financial support if Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 presidential race. Some donors are already ready to make six-figure donations to Harris' potential campaign.

News of the World • July 20, 12:27 PM • 25040 views