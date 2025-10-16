Hollywood star's historic estate listed for $11 million

A famous mid-century modern estate in Palm Springs, California, once owned by Hollywood actor William Holden, is listed for sale at $10.99 million – eight years after it was sold for less than a third of that price, UNN reports with reference to Realtor.com.

Known as the William Holden Estate in honor of its most famous former resident, who lived there for 11 years, this home offers buyers a rare opportunity to own a piece of both cinematic history and Palm Springs' architectural heritage, the publication writes.

The house was built in 1955 by Joe Pawling, a renowned builder who contributed to shaping the Palm Springs aesthetic that this desert resort is still so famous for today.

It was originally commissioned for George F. and Marcia Barrett, philanthropists from Illinois, and quickly attracted attention for its ultra-modern glass walls supported by wooden posts – a design solution that is considered a hallmark of modernist post-and-beam construction today.

Today, the house's brilliant glass walls are just one of many features that have helped it become the "pinnacle" of Palm Springs' famous mid-century modern architecture, as noted by real estate agent Aaron Leider of The Agency.

"Palm Springs loves mid-century modern homes, and this house is a true pinnacle of that style," he said.

Holden acquired the estate in 1966, at the peak of his career. In 1953, he won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in "Stalag 17" and starred in such high-profile films as "Sunset Boulevard," "The Bridge on the River Kwai," and "Sabrina," during the filming of which it was rumored that he was in a relationship with his co-star Audrey Hepburn.

However, even after Holden sold the house, located in the Deepwell Estates neighborhood, in 1977 and moved to nearby Southridge, his former estate continued to attract the best and brightest of Hollywood.

"People love that it's so closely tied to Hollywood... and you can only imagine who else might have walked through those doors," Leider said.

Tippi Hedren, star of Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" and grandmother of actress Dakota Johnson, is another A-list legend who once owned this house.

According to the listing, other notable people who may have owned the house over the years include Hepburn and actress Stefanie Powers, who was in a relationship with Holden from 1972 until his death in 1981.

The house was recently acquired by interior designer Rodrigo Vargas and his partner Eric Story, who carried out a two-year renovation.

In 2018, the city of Palm Springs listed the property as a historic landmark, which, according to Leider, could also bring some financial benefits to future owners.

