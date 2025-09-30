Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million

The house of director David Lynch, who died this year at the age of 78, in the Hollywood Hills in California, USA, is listed for sale for $15 million, writes UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

"Director David Lynch's private estate in Los Angeles is listed for sale for $15 million, eight months after his death at the age of 78," the publication says.

The estate, spanning approximately 1 hectare on a hillside along Senalda Road in the Hollywood Hills, was where Lynch lived and worked for over three decades. It includes five main buildings totaling approximately 11,000 square feet, with 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Lynch housed his production company on this estate, editing films such as "Mulholland Drive." He even used the exterior of a large Brutalist-style building next to the road, where he had a studio and a loft-style art space, for the 1997 film "Lost Highway."

The core of Lynch's complex is a mid-century modern Beverly Johnson house, which has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and was designed in 1963 by Frank Lloyd Wright Jr., son of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Eric Lloyd Wright, grandson of Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the guesthouse and pool.

Lynch was known for his dark, surreal films and TV shows, including the series "Twin Peaks" and the detective thriller "Blue Velvet."

Singer of Lynch's "Mulholland Drive" hit song dies at 57