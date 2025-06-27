Singer of Lynch's "Mulholland Drive" hit song dies at 57 27 June 2025

Rebekah Del Rio, a singer and songwriter who became a film legend thanks to her performance of "Llorando" in David Lynch's 2001 opus "Mulholland Drive," died on June 23 at her residence in Los Angeles. She was 57 years old. UNN writes about this with reference to Variety.

Del Rio's death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Currently, there are no additional details about her death.

Lynch was introduced to Del Rio by their shared CAA agent Bryan Laux in the mid-90s. The singer was under contract to record country music in Nashville, Tennessee, which she obtained thanks to her recording of Llorando, a Spanish-language cover of Roy Orbison's song Crying. After their meeting, Lynch asked Del Rio to perform the number and secretly recorded her. The performance became the basis for the scene in Club Silencio, added by Lynch to his rejected ABC pilot episode of "Mulholland Drive," which he was reworking into a feature film.

The Silencio episode marks the crescendo of Lynch's reality-shattering film and an emotional peak, as protagonists Naomi Watts and Laura Harring both burst into tears watching Del Rio's performance in the vast club. Although the episode ends with Del Rio's character collapsing, revealing she was singing to a backing track, the singer performed the number live during every take throughout filming.

The brief, memorable performance made Del Rio famous in the film industry.

