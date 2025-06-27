Singer of Lynch's "Mulholland Drive" hit song dies at 57 27 June 2025

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 12352 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 31629 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 32885 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:20 AM • 36742 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
09:07 AM • 36019 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 193613 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 133953 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 107596 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 122511 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 262164 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 2022June 27, 02:54 AM • 82701 views
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJune 27, 04:26 AM • 31229 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to UkraineJune 27, 06:13 AM • 52109 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for ChernyshovJune 27, 06:15 AM • 49330 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 19376 views
Publications
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 19867 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 193613 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 138178 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 262164 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 238308 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 14463 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 88591 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 120250 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 91475 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 97665 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
The Guardian
Cruise missile
Oil
BM-21 "Grad"

Singer of Lynch's "Mulholland Drive" hit song dies at 57 27 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Singer and songwriter Rebekah Del Rio died on June 23 in Los Angeles at the age of 57. She became famous for performing the song "Llorando" in David Lynch's film "Mulholland Drive."

Singer of Lynch's "Mulholland Drive" hit song dies at 57

Rebekah Del Rio, a singer and songwriter who became a film legend thanks to her performance of "Llorando" in David Lynch's 2001 opus "Mulholland Drive," died on June 23 at her residence in Los Angeles. She was 57 years old. UNN writes about this with reference to Variety.

Details

Del Rio's death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Currently, there are no additional details about her death.

Lynch was introduced to Del Rio by their shared CAA agent Bryan Laux in the mid-90s. The singer was under contract to record country music in Nashville, Tennessee, which she obtained thanks to her recording of Llorando, a Spanish-language cover of Roy Orbison's song Crying. After their meeting, Lynch asked Del Rio to perform the number and secretly recorded her. The performance became the basis for the scene in Club Silencio, added by Lynch to his rejected ABC pilot episode of "Mulholland Drive," which he was reworking into a feature film.

The Silencio episode marks the crescendo of Lynch's reality-shattering film and an emotional peak, as protagonists Naomi Watts and Laura Harring both burst into tears watching Del Rio's performance in the vast club. Although the episode ends with Del Rio's character collapsing, revealing she was singing to a backing track, the singer performed the number live during every take throughout filming.

The brief, memorable performance made Del Rio famous in the film industry.

Cult “Twin Peaks” director David Lynch has passed away at the age of 7816.01.25, 20:32 • 39433 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the World
Tennessee
Los Angeles
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9