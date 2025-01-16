Cult “Twin Peaks” director David Lynch has passed away at the age of 78

Director and screenwriter David Lynch died, he was 78 years old, reports UNN citing Variety.

Details

In 2024, Lynch announced that he had been diagnosed with emphysema after a lifetime of smoking and would likely no longer be able to leave the house to film. His family announced his death in a Facebook post, writing, “Now that he's no longer with us, there's a big hole in the world. But as he would say, 'Look at the bagel, not the hole'.

His TV show “Twin Peaks” and films such as “Blue Velvet,” “Highway to Nowhere” and “Mulholland Drive” combined elements of horror, film noir, detectives and classic European surrealism. Lynch wove stories not much different from those of his Spanish predecessor Luis Buñuel, which developed with their own impenetrable logic.