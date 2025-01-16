ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Cult “Twin Peaks” director David Lynch has passed away at the age of 78

Cult “Twin Peaks” director David Lynch has passed away at the age of 78

Kyiv  •  UNN

"Twin Peaks" and 'Mulholland Drive' creator David Lynch has died at 78 after battling emphysema. The director left a rich legacy of surrealist films and TV shows.

Director and screenwriter David Lynch died, he was 78 years old.

Details

In 2024, Lynch announced that he had been diagnosed with emphysema after a lifetime of smoking and would likely no longer be able to leave the house to film. His family announced his death in a Facebook post, writing, "Now that he's no longer with us, there's a big hole in the world. But as he would say, 'Look at the bagel, not the hole'.

His TV show "Twin Peaks" and films such as "Blue Velvet," "Highway to Nowhere" and "Mulholland Drive" combined elements of horror, film noir, detectives and classic European surrealism. Lynch wove stories not much different from those of his Spanish predecessor Luis Buñuel, which developed with their own impenetrable logic.

