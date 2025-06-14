Today, June 14, many countries around the world are holding various events to mark World Blood Donor Day, and Ukraine celebrates the Day of the City of Sevastopol and the Day of the Furniture Industry Worker, writes UNN.

World Blood Donor Day

The event was established by the United Nations in 2005.

The date was chosen because it was on June 14, 1868 that Austrian physician-immunologist, Nobel Prize laureate for the discovery of blood groups Karl Landsteiner was born.

The typical weight of blood in our body is 8% of body weight, and 5% of its reserves are directly in the heart. 15 to 20% of blood enters the central nervous system and brain, 22% to the kidneys.

According to statistics, one donor is able to save the lives of three people. Before the start of the full-scale Russian aggression, there were about 320,000 blood donors in Ukraine.

Day of the City of Sevastopol

The Day of the City of Sevastopol is a holiday that is held annually on the second Saturday of June. The holiday honors the founding of the city and recognizes its important role in the history and culture of Ukraine. Sevastopol is a historic city located on the Black Sea coast, which has been an important strategic port for centuries.

Since March 2014, the city has been temporarily under Russian illegal military occupation, which is fully confirmed by the UN General Assembly resolution on supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

National holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

The National Holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is the official birthday of the monarch, which is traditionally celebrated in June, despite the fact that the actual birthday of the current King Charles III is November 14.

This is a symbolic date, introduced in the 18th century for the convenience of holding celebrations in the warm season. The first monarch to separate his personal and official birthday was King Edward VII. The key event is the Trooping the Colour parade. This is a large military ceremony in the center of London, with the participation of guard regiments, horse artillery and the royal family.

The holiday is an official holiday in some parts of the United Kingdom, including Gibraltar.

Day of the Furniture Industry Worker or Day of the Furniture Maker in Ukraine

This national holiday, celebrated on the second Saturday of June each year, honors the hard work, dedication and skill of those who create the furniture that adorns our homes and workplaces.

On this day, many furniture industry workers participate in master classes or seminars to exchange experiences and demonstrate their latest developments and innovations in materials or production processes.

Church holiday

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Old Testament Prophet Elisha. According to legend, Elisha performed many miracles: he healed many terminally ill people, resurrected a dead child, purified the water of Jericho, etc.