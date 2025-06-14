World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14 14 June 2025

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
03:30 AM • 2630 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 12893 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 26488 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 64429 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 58041 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 55676 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 57609 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 72549 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 78431 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 96331 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.5m/s
81%
751mm
Popular news
Israel under missile attack from Iran: smoke seen in Tel Aviv after missile strikesJune 13, 06:52 PM • 8260 views
Iran claims attack on "dozens of targets, military centers and airbases" in Israel: there are woundedJune 13, 07:09 PM • 3594 views
More leave than enter: the flow of Ukrainians across the border is increasingJune 13, 07:29 PM • 12271 views
The IDF estimates that Iran fired 150 ballistic missiles at Israel. The number of wounded has increased to 15June 13, 07:40 PM • 6742 views
Israeli strikes on Iran shake markets: travel company stocks fall, energy stocks soarJune 13, 10:13 PM • 6182 views
Publications
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 80455 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 146072 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 153590 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 166523 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 249339 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 64431 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 41950 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 92218 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 72730 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 137737 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14 14 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2564 views

On June 14, we celebrate World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Industry Worker's Day. Also today is the day of remembrance of the Old Testament prophet Elisha.

World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14

Today, June 14, many countries around the world are holding various events to mark World Blood Donor Day, and Ukraine celebrates the Day of the City of Sevastopol and the Day of the Furniture Industry Worker, writes UNN

World Blood Donor Day

The event was established by the United Nations in 2005. 

The date was chosen because it was on June 14, 1868 that Austrian physician-immunologist, Nobel Prize laureate for the discovery of blood groups Karl Landsteiner was born.

The typical weight of blood in our body is 8% of body weight, and 5% of its reserves are directly in the heart. 15 to 20% of blood enters the central nervous system and brain, 22% to the kidneys.

According to statistics, one donor is able to save the lives of three people. Before the start of the full-scale Russian aggression, there were about 320,000 blood donors in Ukraine.

Born with a brain tumor: a newborn boy was operated on in Lviv04.06.25, 02:19 • 3554 views

Day of the City of Sevastopol

The Day of the City of Sevastopol is a holiday that is held annually on the second Saturday of June. The holiday honors the founding of the city and recognizes its important role in the history and culture of Ukraine. Sevastopol is a historic city located on the Black Sea coast, which has been an important strategic port for centuries.

Since March 2014, the city has been temporarily under Russian illegal military occupation, which is fully confirmed by the UN General Assembly resolution on supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Rada adopted a statement on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea: what is demanded from the international community26.02.25, 14:35 • 39197 views

National holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland 

The National Holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is the official birthday of the monarch, which is traditionally celebrated in June, despite the fact that the actual birthday of the current King Charles III is November 14.

This is a symbolic date, introduced in the 18th century for the convenience of holding celebrations in the warm season. The first monarch to separate his personal and official birthday was King Edward VII. The key event is the Trooping the Colour parade. This is a large military ceremony in the center of London, with the participation of guard regiments, horse artillery and the royal family.

The holiday is an official holiday in some parts of the United Kingdom, including Gibraltar.

David Beckham to be knighted on the occasion of King Charles III's birthday06.06.25, 14:26 • 3180 views

Day of the Furniture Industry Worker or Day of the Furniture Maker in Ukraine

This national holiday, celebrated on the second Saturday of June each year, honors the hard work, dedication and skill of those who create the furniture that adorns our homes and workplaces.

On this day, many furniture industry workers participate in master classes or seminars to exchange experiences and demonstrate their latest developments and innovations in materials or production processes.

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design27.05.25, 14:19 • 114241 view

Church holiday 

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Old Testament Prophet Elisha. According to legend, Elisha performed many miracles: he healed many terminally ill people, resurrected a dead child, purified the water of Jericho, etc.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
United Nations
Charles III
Black Sea
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Sevastopol
London
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9