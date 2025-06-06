David Beckham to be knighted on the occasion of King Charles III's birthday

Former England football captain David Beckham will be knighted. The award is on the list of honorary awards planned for the birthday of King Charles III of Great Britain. This is reported by Sky News, reports UNN.

Details

Beckham, who celebrated his 50th birthday in May, was already awarded the Order of the British Empire in 2003 on the recommendation of then Prime Minister Tony Blair. Now he is waiting for further recognition - the title "Sir David".

His wife, former Spice Girls member and famous designer Victoria Beckham, will receive the corresponding title - "Lady Beckham".

According to sources, Beckham has long sought to obtain a knighthood. Rumors intensified after he was appointed ambassador of the King's Fund last year. And in December 2024, the couple attended a state banquet for the first time, which further fueled speculation about a possible award.

Last week, Beckham met with the King at the Chelsea Flower Show. Witnesses heard the monarch ask him: "You got it, didn't you?". To which Beckham replied: "It was amazing, thank you. That's very kind of you." Queen Camilla also joined the conversation, saying: "Glad you got the roses."

Achievements in football and beyond

According to the publication, Beckham receives such recognition from the royal family for his services to football and charity.

David Beckham played 115 matches for the England national team and remains the only Englishman to score goals in three World Cups. His sports career includes the legendary "triple" of 1998–1999, when Manchester United won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

The athlete also played an important role in promoting London's bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games. And since 2005, he has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. In 2015, the fund launched the David Beckham UNICEF Fund.

Victoria Beckham received the Order of the British Empire in 2017 for her services to the fashion industry.

Addition

Earlier in 2014, Beckham's chances of being included in the honorary list of knighthood holders were nullified due to problems with tax returns. The British tax service put a "red mark" on his candidacy due to alleged participation in a tax evasion scheme.

