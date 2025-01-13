Victoria and David Beckham spotted having lunch at a country pub

Victoria and David Beckham were spotted having dinner at the cozy country pub The Chequers in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, England, on Saturday night, UNN reports, citing the Daily Mail.

Details

"The megastar couple swapped swanky Michelin-starred restaurants for the cozy setting of a country pub in the Cotswolds, where they enjoyed a quiet lunch," the publication writes.

"David and Victoria Beckham were spotted trying to understand Clarkson's Farm star Gerald Cooper after they bumped into each other in a country pub," the publication says.

Their meeting with Gerald, as noted, is not surprising given the fact that he works at nearby Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton, while Beckham's Grade II-listed farmhouse is located on the nearby Great Tew Estate.

"During the friendly exchange, the Beckhams were at ease: David chose a simple white T-shirt, and Victoria wrapped herself in a brown sweater with a high collar," the publication points out.

As noted, this is not the first time that David has met Gerald, a fan favorite.

