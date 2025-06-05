Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

$41.480.16
Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 10296 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

08:35 AM • 14480 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

06:46 AM • 14817 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 41689 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 79104 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 53785 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 53560 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 49960 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 31845 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 30043 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

Popular news

Commander of the SBS named the priority steps for 100 days

June 5, 12:50 AM • 29581 views

Russia is increasing its presence in the Arctic with the latest nuclear submarine with 96 warheads

June 5, 01:09 AM • 19266 views

Trump bans entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries - CNN

June 5, 01:21 AM • 77176 views

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

June 5, 02:20 AM • 36155 views

Senator Graham proposes to exempt countries that help Ukraine from duties

June 5, 02:33 AM • 16783 views
Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 50669 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 63907 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 125305 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 166266 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 266962 views
Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 4158 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 36281 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 83805 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 266926 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 154244 views
Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4142 views

Universal presented the trailer for the movie "Wicked: For Good", which will complete the story of Elphaba and Glinda. Their reunion will change everything, and viewers will enjoy a lot of music.

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released
Universal

Universal presented the first trailer of the second part of the movie "Wicked: For Good", which promises the completion of the story of Elphaba and Glinda, writes UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

After last year's movie "Wicked: For Good", which transported viewers to the magical land of Oz, Universal has released the first trailer for the sequel - "Wicked: The Sorceress", which will be released in theaters on November 21, according to the publication.

This time, director John M. Chu returns viewers to the magical world where the paths of Elphaba and Glinda finally diverge. As the trailer promises, their reunion will change everything.

The film continues the story from the moment when Madame Morrible and the Wizard of Oz declare Elphaba an enemy of the state, forcing her to flee the Emerald City. Glinda, meanwhile, faces a choice - to remain loyal to her friend or to accept the role of the new Witch.

According to the publication, viewers will be immersed in the magical world familiar from "Wicked: For Good", dramatic plot twists, emotional decisions of the characters and, of course, a lot of music.

Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda) will star in the film again, as well as Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeo, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater and others.

The first trailer for the movie "Downton Abbey: A New Era" has been released online. 03.06.25, 17:12 • 2862 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureUNN Lite
