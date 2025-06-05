Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

Universal presented the first trailer of the second part of the movie "Wicked: For Good", which promises the completion of the story of Elphaba and Glinda, writes UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

After last year's movie "Wicked: For Good", which transported viewers to the magical land of Oz, Universal has released the first trailer for the sequel - "Wicked: The Sorceress", which will be released in theaters on November 21, according to the publication.

This time, director John M. Chu returns viewers to the magical world where the paths of Elphaba and Glinda finally diverge. As the trailer promises, their reunion will change everything.

The film continues the story from the moment when Madame Morrible and the Wizard of Oz declare Elphaba an enemy of the state, forcing her to flee the Emerald City. Glinda, meanwhile, faces a choice - to remain loyal to her friend or to accept the role of the new Witch.

According to the publication, viewers will be immersed in the magical world familiar from "Wicked: For Good", dramatic plot twists, emotional decisions of the characters and, of course, a lot of music.

Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda) will star in the film again, as well as Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeo, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater and others.

