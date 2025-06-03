$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 69457 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 94940 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 162546 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 87153 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 194114 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 123836 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 131481 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 125653 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 234829 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170055 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

The first trailer for the movie "Downton Abbey: A New Era" has been released online.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

The trailer for the film "Downton Abbey: A New Era" has been released online. The film, set in the early 1930s, will be released on September 12.

The first trailer for the movie "Downton Abbey: A New Era" has been released online.

The first trailer for the film "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale", which will be the culmination of the "Downton Abbey" saga, is already on the web. You can watch it on the YouTube streaming service, UNN reports.

Details

The events of the film, which concludes the saga of the family of English aristocrats Crawley and their servants, take place in the early 1930s. The heroes of the film story are once again faced with the challenges of the times. In a rapidly changing world, each of them had to make a fateful choice: hold on to the past or take a step into the future.

The film will be released worldwide on September 12, distributed by Focus Features.

Filming of the final film began a year ago and ended in August 2024. The official title of the film was presented in March 2025, and the teaser trailer in June 2025.

Reference

The film history of the family of English aristocrats Crawley began with the British series of the same name "Downton Abbey", filmed based on a script by Julian Fellowes in collaboration with Carnival Films and Masterpiece, in 2010. The series ended on season 6, the last Christmas series was released on television screens on December 25, 2015.

And the premiere of the British historical drama film, based on the series, took place on September 13, 2019.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

