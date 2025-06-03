The first trailer for the movie "Downton Abbey: A New Era" has been released online.

The first trailer for the film "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale", which will be the culmination of the "Downton Abbey" saga, is already on the web. You can watch it on the YouTube streaming service, UNN reports.

Details

The events of the film, which concludes the saga of the family of English aristocrats Crawley and their servants, take place in the early 1930s. The heroes of the film story are once again faced with the challenges of the times. In a rapidly changing world, each of them had to make a fateful choice: hold on to the past or take a step into the future.

The film will be released worldwide on September 12, distributed by Focus Features.

Filming of the final film began a year ago and ended in August 2024. The official title of the film was presented in March 2025, and the teaser trailer in June 2025.

Reference

The film history of the family of English aristocrats Crawley began with the British series of the same name "Downton Abbey", filmed based on a script by Julian Fellowes in collaboration with Carnival Films and Masterpiece, in 2010. The series ended on season 6, the last Christmas series was released on television screens on December 25, 2015.

And the premiere of the British historical drama film, based on the series, took place on September 13, 2019.