"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas

The Russian army may launch a massive strike on Christmas in Ukraine, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

We understand that precisely on these days... on Christmas, on our Christmas, to launch some massive strike. Today we had a meeting about this, and the number one issue was our cities, our communities. Especially the 23rd, 24th, 25th. Attention should be paid to this. The military should pay direct attention to it. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine has a shortage of air defense, urging Ukrainians to pay attention to air raid alerts.

These "comrades" can use appropriate strikes, there is nothing sacred there. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated a shortage of missiles for some air defense systems. Partners have started holding back missiles, which may be related to Russia's intimidation of Western countries.