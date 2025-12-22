$42.250.09
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
02:35 PM • 11397 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:00 PM • 11583 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 13869 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
01:06 PM • 16911 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
11:25 AM • 17508 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 18351 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 16789 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13048 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12193 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a possible massive Russian strike on Christmas. He emphasized the shortage of air defense and urged Ukrainians to respond to air raid alerts.

"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas

The Russian army may launch a massive strike on Christmas in Ukraine, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

We understand that precisely on these days... on Christmas, on our Christmas, to launch some massive strike. Today we had a meeting about this, and the number one issue was our cities, our communities. Especially the 23rd, 24th, 25th. Attention should be paid to this. The military should pay direct attention to it.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine has a shortage of air defense, urging Ukrainians to pay attention to air raid alerts.

These "comrades" can use appropriate strikes, there is nothing sacred there.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated a shortage of missiles for some air defense systems. Partners have started holding back missiles, which may be related to Russia's intimidation of Western countries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
New Year
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine