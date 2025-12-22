$42.250.09
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 290 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 1970 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 3590 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 3724 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 4312 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 4114 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 12907 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 29724 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 43066 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 46797 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine will conduct an unscheduled inspection of another legal entity associated with the activities of the Odesa private clinic Odrex – LLC "Medical House "Odrex". The reason for the inspection was criminal proceedings in which the company is involved.

Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine will conduct an unscheduled inspection of another legal entity of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex. This concerns LLC "Medical House "Odrex", which is involved in a number of criminal proceedings and has therefore become the subject of special attention from law enforcement agencies, UNN reports.

This involves checking compliance with the licensing conditions for medical practice, as well as requirements for quality control of medical care provided to patients. According to the editorial office, the reason for this appeal was that LLC "Medical House "Odrex" is involved in a number of criminal proceedings opened on the facts of possible fraud and misleading patients and their families. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of possible offenses.

Why is the Ministry of Health inspecting "Odrex" for the second time?

Currently, several legal entities stand behind the private clinic Odrex, some of which have medical licenses. As UNN wrote earlier, there are at least three LLCs connected by their founders and place of activity.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has already decided to revoke the medical license of one of the three – LLC "Dim Medytsyny" – a legal entity under which the clinic operated for many years and which is involved in criminal proceedings regarding the death of patient Adnan Kivan. The reason for this decision was the clinic's administration's refusal to provide the Ministry of Health commission with medical documentation for inspection, the regulator reported. The decision to revoke the license will come into force on January 1, 2026.

However, despite the annulment of one license and the initiation of inspections of another legal entity, the Odrex clinic continues to provide medical services. In particular, its activities are currently carried out on the basis of a medical license issued back in 2012 to LLC "Center of Medicine".

In addition, Odrex has already registered a new company – LLC "MDO Pivden". The beneficiaries of the new legal entity are Leonid Kuchuk, Maryna Arutyunyan, and Mariia Pavlusenko – UNN wrote about who they are earlier. It is quite likely that, fearing public disclosure and possible new inspections of compliance with licensing requirements, the clinic's owners decided to play it safe and obtain another "backup" medical license for the new LLC in advance. So far, LLC "MDO Pivden" has not managed to obtain a medical activity license from the Ministry of Health. However, this option should not be ruled out.

Possible conflict of interest of Viktor Liashko in the "Odrex Case"

In addition, in the "Odrex Case", public attention is drawn to a possible conflict of interest in the clinic's relations with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. As journalists reported earlier, Odrex CEO Tigran Arutyunyan is a member of the Ministry of Health's working group on the development of private medicine, which is headed by Minister Viktor Liashko.

Under such circumstances, a legitimate question arises: will the Ministry be able to make decisions regarding a clinic associated with a member of its own working group without any influence or bias? Or will LLC "MDO Pivden" receive a medical license without additional questions from the regulator, allowing Odrex to provide medical services despite numerous complaints and criminal proceedings?

Stories of victims of "treatment"

While Odrex is re-registering legal entities and transferring operations to a new company, real stories of people who underwent treatment at the Odesa clinic continue to appear online. And, as Odrex patients and their relatives claim, they either left there maimed or did not leave at all.

The documentary film "Wasp's Nest" became a point of no return for Odrex's reputation. In it, the clinic's victims publicly spoke for the first time about what happened behind the doors of the private medical institution. These testimonies are not about unfortunate mistakes, but about the systematic nature, repeatability, and similarity of stories, regardless of diagnoses and the patients' condition.

The scheme described by the victims is almost always the same. First – optimistic prognoses, the feeling that "you are in good hands," the conviction that Odrex "will save you." Then – a rapid deterioration of the patient's health, the appearance of new complications and diagnoses requiring new procedures. Following this – rapidly growing bills, calls to patients' relatives late at night, with ultimatums and threats. And when the money runs out – the final stage: lawsuits, threats of physical violence, demands to pay "debts," and offers to give the apartment or other property to the clinic. The stories of the patients themselves and the relatives of those who can no longer speak for themselves may indicate a systemic problem at the Odrex clinic, rather than a coincidence.

Lilia Podolyak

