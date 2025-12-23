$42.250.09
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

There is a split between US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the end of the war in Ukraine. Witkoff proposes concessions from Ukraine, while Rubio advocates for increased pressure on Russia.

There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News

There is a long-standing rift between US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on how to end the war in Ukraine and how much the US should trust Russia's promises. This is reported by NBC News, citing several unnamed current and former US and European officials, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, in an effort to quickly conclude a "deal" as instructed by US President Donald Trump, Witkoff insisted on proposals that oblige Ukraine to make concessions, give up territories, and accept risks to its future security.

Rubio and some other administration officials advocate for increased economic and military pressure on Russia to force ... Putin to make concessions and guarantee a secure future for Ukraine, a view shared by America's European allies.

- the article says.

"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"23.12.25, 04:14 • 3380 views

It is indicated that some current and former US officials have concerns about Witkoff that "go beyond his conduct of negotiations to end the war": he is considered "to have a careless approach to security, which raises fears that he may use unsecured communication channels that could make him vulnerable to eavesdropping on his conversations by foreign entities."

How the differences between Rubio and Witkoff play out could determine how the war in Ukraine ends and how America is perceived by its allies and adversaries.

- the publication points out.

At the same time, the White House assured journalists that Rubio and Witkoff are working in concert and jointly making efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Recall

White House envoy Steve Witkoff stated that talks in Miami, USA, with his Russian counterpart Kirill Dmitriev and Ukrainian national security adviser Rustem Umerov were "productive and constructive," but "discussions did not yield clear breakthroughs in ending the war."

The most difficult questions are always left for last: Rubio on negotiations to end the war in Ukraine19.12.25, 19:52 • 4971 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine