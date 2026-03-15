Israel informed the US about a critical shortage of interceptor missiles - media

Israel has informed the United States about a critical shortage of ballistic missile interceptors. This was reported by Semafor, citing unnamed American officials, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Israel entered the current war already with a shortage of interceptor missiles, which were used during the conflict with Iran last summer: Israel's long-range defense system was depleted under Iranian attacks. At the same time, Iran is adding cluster munitions to its missiles, which could further deplete stockpiles.

We expected and anticipated this - the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

According to him, the US does not have so few of its own interceptor missiles.

This comment comes amid broader concerns about the depletion of interceptor missiles due to longer military involvement in Iran, which puts the US in a difficult position. It is also unclear whether the US can try to sell or share any of its own interceptor missiles with Israel, which would strain domestic supplies. - the article says.

It is indicated that the US included air defense shells in military support packages for Israel.

We have everything we need to protect our bases, personnel in the region, and our interests. - another official told the publication.

He added that Israel is "developing solutions to address" the shortage of interceptor missiles.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a request to Ukraine to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones.

Iran threatens Ukraine over "support for the Israeli regime with drones"