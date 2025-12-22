Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law

A working group is being created in the Verkhovna Rada to address the issue of holding presidential elections during martial law, said David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People," which forms the monomajority in the Verkhovna Rada, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

According to a preliminary agreement, a working group is being formed in the Verkhovna Rada to quickly address the issue of holding possible presidential elections in Ukraine during martial law. - Arakhamia reported.

According to him, "the discussion will take place at the specialized committee of the Verkhovna Rada on issues of state power organization, local self-government, regional development and urban planning, with the involvement of representatives of all factions and groups of the parliament, the Central Election Commission, as well as public organizations dealing with election issues."

"The date and time of the meeting will be announced soon. Media representatives will also be invited," he said.

Recall

Earlier, the CEC indicated that elections in Ukraine are possible only under peaceful conditions and with appropriate legislative changes. Currently, the legislation is designed for peacetime and needs to be revised taking into account wartime and post-war realities.

Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy