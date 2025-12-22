$42.250.09
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 1358 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
10:33 AM • 1726 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 2374 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 2698 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 12084 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 28088 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 41500 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
December 21, 12:47 PM • 45290 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 51210 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demandDecember 22, 01:43 AM • 21433 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 19999 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's prioritiesDecember 22, 02:55 AM • 25888 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left FloridaDecember 22, 03:48 AM • 28261 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 25377 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 41231 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 63717 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 97613 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:21 PM • 134770 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:39 AM • 102673 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Denys Shmyhal
Alexander Stubb
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Zhytomyr Oblast
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 11010 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 10293 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 25678 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 26862 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 38677 views
Technology
Social network
Diia (service)
Fox News
Starlink

Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, announced the formation of a working group in the Verkhovna Rada. It will address the issue of holding possible presidential elections in Ukraine during martial law.

Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law

A working group is being created in the Verkhovna Rada to address the issue of holding presidential elections during martial law, said David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People," which forms the monomajority in the Verkhovna Rada, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

According to a preliminary agreement, a working group is being formed in the Verkhovna Rada to quickly address the issue of holding possible presidential elections in Ukraine during martial law.

- Arakhamia reported.

According to him, "the discussion will take place at the specialized committee of the Verkhovna Rada on issues of state power organization, local self-government, regional development and urban planning, with the involvement of representatives of all factions and groups of the parliament, the Central Election Commission, as well as public organizations dealing with election issues."

"The date and time of the meeting will be announced soon. Media representatives will also be invited," he said.

Recall

Earlier, the CEC indicated that elections in Ukraine are possible only under peaceful conditions and with appropriate legislative changes. Currently, the legislation is designed for peacetime and needs to be revised taking into account wartime and post-war realities.

Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy20.12.25, 16:15 • 39399 views

Julia Shramko

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
David Arakhamia
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada