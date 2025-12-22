$42.250.09
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
01:06 PM • 138 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
11:25 AM • 3918 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 9062 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 10082 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
10:33 AM • 9866 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 9532 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 7100 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 14975 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 32876 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
Publications
Exclusives
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

As a result of the strikes, equipment elements of the oil loading terminal, the liquefied hydrocarbon gas pier, and the port infrastructure were damaged, causing a large-scale fire.

GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

On the night of December 21-22, 2025, attack UAVs struck the Tamanneftegaz marine oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. This was reported to UNN by intelligence sources.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, the strikes damaged equipment elements of the oil loading terminal, the liquefied hydrocarbon gas pier, and port infrastructure, causing a large-scale fire.

The interlocutor in the HUR emphasizes that military intelligence is increasing strike sanctions against the energy sector of the aggressor state, which is directly involved in financing the war against Ukraine.

The Taman transshipment complex, operated by Tamanneftegaz, is one of the largest in the Black Sea region. The total volume of the tank farm for petroleum products and liquefied gas is over 1 million cubic meters.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate clarified enemy losses during the operation at the airfield near Lipetsk - two Russian Su-30s were hit.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

