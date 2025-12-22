GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

On the night of December 21-22, 2025, attack UAVs struck the Tamanneftegaz marine oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. This was reported to UNN by intelligence sources.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, the strikes damaged equipment elements of the oil loading terminal, the liquefied hydrocarbon gas pier, and port infrastructure, causing a large-scale fire.

The interlocutor in the HUR emphasizes that military intelligence is increasing strike sanctions against the energy sector of the aggressor state, which is directly involved in financing the war against Ukraine.

The Taman transshipment complex, operated by Tamanneftegaz, is one of the largest in the Black Sea region. The total volume of the tank farm for petroleum products and liquefied gas is over 1 million cubic meters.

Recall

