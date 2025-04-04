Sukhoi Su-30

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13623 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24001 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62155 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209608 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120298 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388443 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308300 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213323 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244010 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254992 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128367 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209608 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388443 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252666 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308300 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1478 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12385 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42711 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70790 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56653 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Products

Sukhoi Su-30

Russian fighter jet
News by theme

Iran may provide Russia with weapons to counter Ukrainian submarines in the Black Sea - ISW

After signing the strategic partnership agreement, Russia may receive new UAVs, ballistic missiles and machine guns from Iran. In exchange, Russia may provide Iran with fighter jets and air defense systems.

War • January 20, 02:24 AM • 106152 views

Occupants build defensive structures at Saki airfield in Crimea - ATESH

At the Saki airfield in occupied Crimea, Russians are building protective structures for aircraft. The ATES movement provided the Ukrainian Defense Forces with information on the deployment of equipment and personnel at the facility.

War • December 27, 07:24 AM • 17665 views

One of the largest chemical enterprises of the Russian Federation attacked in Rostov region - NSDC

In Rostov region, the Kamensky Combine, a state-owned enterprise that produces components for rocket engines, was attacked. The company specializes in the production of solid fuel for MLRS and intercontinental missiles.

War • December 18, 06:24 PM • 28968 views

In Ulyanovsk, 700 kilometers southeast of Moscow, a railroad track was blown up

An explosion occurred on the railroad tracks near an engine plant in the Ulyanovsk railway district. The incident has complicated the logistics of the Russian military, the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence reports.

War • December 15, 02:24 PM • 24718 views

Su-30 fighter jet and three locomotives destroyed in Russia: DIU shows video

A Su-30 fighter jet burns down at the airfield in Krymsk. Three Russian railroad locomotives are put out of commission in Krasnodar as a result of the fire.

War • December 14, 11:06 AM • 23153 views

Russians fire missiles at Odesa region: a man is killed

A Russian Su-30 fired two X-31P guided missiles at Odesa region from the Black Sea. The attack killed a 71-year-old man who was near the sea.

War • October 29, 12:34 PM • 14392 views

russia is increasing the production of planning bombs: what is known

Russia has increased the production of UMPB D-30SN cruise missiles to 600 units per month. These 250 kg munitions can be launched from a distance of 90 km and can be used by various types of aircraft.

War • October 11, 12:53 PM • 12663 views

Ukraine imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of “Kinzhals” - do western restrictions apply to Rostec corporation

Ukraine imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of “Kinzhals” - do western restrictions apply to the Rostec corporation.

War • October 9, 11:29 AM • 179967 views

Japanese fighter jet intercepts Russian military aircraft and fires flares

A Russian Il-38 violated Japanese airspace three times on September 23. In response, Japanese fighter jets used flares for the first time, and Tokyo lodged a strong protest with the Russian government.

News of the World • September 23, 03:33 PM • 18080 views

Ukraine's largest attack: satellite photos of the aftermath of the strike on the Russian airfield in Borysoglebsk have emerged

At the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, hangars were found destroyed after a nighttime attack by Ukrainian drones. This is part of a large-scale operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against four Russian military airfields.

War • August 14, 02:05 PM • 26160 views

New russian Su-57 fighters were based at the airfield in lipetsk - Defense Express

The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the air base in lipetsk, where new russian Su-57 fighters were based and pilots were trained. The airfield also housed warehouses with more than 700 guided bombs.

War • August 9, 01:00 PM • 26665 views

Strike on Saki airfield: satellite photos of the airfield after the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike appear

Satellite imagery showed traces of fire and explosions at the Saki airfield in occupied Crimea after the Ukrainian army attack. The General Staff confirmed the attack, and OSINT analysts claimed that a Su-30SM fighter jet was destroyed.

War • July 29, 11:53 AM • 33986 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Su-30SM fighter jet at Saki airfield - OSINT investigator

The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Saki military airfield in occupied Crimea. Satellite images confirm the destruction of one Su-30SM and possible damage to another aircraft.

War • July 28, 04:02 PM • 45827 views