Sukhoi Su-30

After signing the strategic partnership agreement, Russia may receive new UAVs, ballistic missiles and machine guns from Iran. In exchange, Russia may provide Iran with fighter jets and air defense systems.
At the Saki airfield in occupied Crimea, Russians are building protective structures for aircraft. The ATES movement provided the Ukrainian Defense Forces with information on the deployment of equipment and personnel at the facility.
In Rostov region, the Kamensky Combine, a state-owned enterprise that produces components for rocket engines, was attacked. The company specializes in the production of solid fuel for MLRS and intercontinental missiles.
An explosion occurred on the railroad tracks near an engine plant in the Ulyanovsk railway district. The incident has complicated the logistics of the Russian military, the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence reports.
A Su-30 fighter jet burns down at the airfield in Krymsk. Three Russian railroad locomotives are put out of commission in Krasnodar as a result of the fire.
A Russian Su-30 fired two X-31P guided missiles at Odesa region from the Black Sea. The attack killed a 71-year-old man who was near the sea.
Russia has increased the production of UMPB D-30SN cruise missiles to 600 units per month. These 250 kg munitions can be launched from a distance of 90 km and can be used by various types of aircraft.
Ukraine imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of “Kinzhals” - do western restrictions apply to the Rostec corporation.
A Russian Il-38 violated Japanese airspace three times on September 23. In response, Japanese fighter jets used flares for the first time, and Tokyo lodged a strong protest with the Russian government.
At the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, hangars were found destroyed after a nighttime attack by Ukrainian drones. This is part of a large-scale operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against four Russian military airfields.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the air base in lipetsk, where new russian Su-57 fighters were based and pilots were trained. The airfield also housed warehouses with more than 700 guided bombs.
Satellite imagery showed traces of fire and explosions at the Saki airfield in occupied Crimea after the Ukrainian army attack. The General Staff confirmed the attack, and OSINT analysts claimed that a Su-30SM fighter jet was destroyed.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Saki military airfield in occupied Crimea. Satellite images confirm the destruction of one Su-30SM and possible damage to another aircraft.