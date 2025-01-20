Iran may provide Russia with weapons to counter Ukrainian submarines in the Black Sea - ISW

The government of the Russian Federation may continue to import new military equipment from Iran after signing an agreement on strategic partnership between the countries. Russians can receive UAVs, ballistic missiles and machine guns. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to ISW analysts , the Russian government may continue to import new military equipment from Iran after the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and Iran on January 17.

A Russian military official said on January 18 that Russia could sell Iran modern Su-35S, Su-30SM and Su-57 fighters, as well as S-300 air defense systems in exchange for modern Iranian stealth attack and reconnaissance drones, Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles, as well as long-range Moharram 50-caliber rotary machine guns - says the report of the Institute for the Study of War.

According to ISW, the military officer suggested that the likely arrival of Iranian Moharram machine guns could help Russian forces counter Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea.

On January 17, the presidents of Russia and Iran met in Moscow and signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. The content of the document has not been disclosed, but it is known that it covers military, political, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.