The SBU has served a notice of suspicion to Yuri Slyusar, director of the Russian aircraft corporation, for aiding and abetting in the conduct of war. Under his leadership, more than 100 combat aircraft have been produced for attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.
After signing the strategic partnership agreement, Russia may receive new UAVs, ballistic missiles and machine guns from Iran. In exchange, Russia may provide Iran with fighter jets and air defense systems.
A rare IL-76PP jamming aircraft is being disposed of at a former training airfield in Irkutsk. The unique aircraft, which was supposed to counteract Patriot systems, was unable to perform its functions due to technical problems.
The Russian military attacked Kryvyi Rih with three X-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from Su-34 and Su-57 aircraft. Ukrainian Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted all three enemy missiles.
Ukraine imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of “Kinzhals” - do western restrictions apply to the Rostec corporation.
Russia has announced the development of the S-71 suspended jet UAV for Su-57 aircraft, copying Western concepts. The new drone will have a speed of up to Mach 0.6 and a flight altitude of up to 8 km.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the air base in lipetsk, where new russian Su-57 fighters were based and pilots were trained. The airfield also housed warehouses with more than 700 guided bombs.
In the first half of 2024, Ukraine shot down more than 30 Russian military aircraft, including 9 Su-25, 1 Su-57, 2 MiG-31, about 13 Su-34, 1 Su-35, 1 Su-35S, 2 A-50, 1 Il-22M11, and 1 Tu-22M3.
Representatives of the US Congress supported the sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel worth more than $18 billion, despite previous concerns about Israel's war in Gaza.
Russian propagandists, military personnel and civilians are hysterical because of permission to hit the Russian Federation with Western weapons, says a representative of the Gur.
Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-57 fighter jet for the first time at an airfield located 589 kilometers from the front line, which angered Putin and provoked a fierce reaction from the Kremlin.
Russia has an impressive fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft capable of carrying guided missiles and aerial bombs, and has used Su-57 fighters near Ukraine's borders only a few times due to the high cost and potential image risks if they are destroyed.
During the week from June 2 to June 9, 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed about 8,700 Russian servicemen, 1,459 units of weapons and military equipment.
Ukraine hit a Russian command post near Belgorod with a missile fired from a Ukrainian combat aircraft, which was the first time that the Defense Forces hit a target on the territory of Russia from the air.
In one day, the Defense Forces attacked 21 areas of concentration of Russian troops, 4 air defense systems and other important enemy facilities. /
For the first time in the history of Ukraine, a modern Russian Su-57 fighter jet was hit at the akhtubinsk airfield, located 589 km from the front line.
Russia's Su-27SM3, Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-57 fighters contain more than 2,000 foreign-made electronic components from the United States, Japan, and other countries that are used in navigation, guidance, and communication systems, despite the sanctions.
According to media reports, Russia may have used X-69 square cruise missiles for the first time during strikes on Ukraine in February.