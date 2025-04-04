$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15594 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28390 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64646 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213617 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122502 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391767 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310642 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213724 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244208 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131706 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213617 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391767 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254264 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310643 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3018 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14095 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45270 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72076 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57173 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Products

Su-57

News by theme

SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian official in charge of supplying combat aircraft to Russian army

The SBU has served a notice of suspicion to Yuri Slyusar, director of the Russian aircraft corporation, for aiding and abetting in the conduct of war. Under his leadership, more than 100 combat aircraft have been produced for attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.

War • February 27, 12:05 PM • 25672 views

Iran may provide Russia with weapons to counter Ukrainian submarines in the Black Sea - ISW

After signing the strategic partnership agreement, Russia may receive new UAVs, ballistic missiles and machine guns from Iran. In exchange, Russia may provide Iran with fighter jets and air defense systems.

War • January 20, 02:24 AM • 106152 views

Was supposed to “jam” the Patriot: why Russia is disposing of the world's only Il-76PP aircraft

A rare IL-76PP jamming aircraft is being disposed of at a former training airfield in Irkutsk. The unique aircraft, which was supposed to counteract Patriot systems, was unable to perform its functions due to technical problems.

War • December 25, 07:58 PM • 31729 views

Invaders attacked Kryvyi Rih with three guided missiles: air defense forces shot everything down

The Russian military attacked Kryvyi Rih with three X-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from Su-34 and Su-57 aircraft. Ukrainian Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted all three enemy missiles.

War • December 2, 06:49 PM • 22939 views

Ukraine imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of “Kinzhals” - do western restrictions apply to Rostec corporation

Ukraine imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of “Kinzhals” - do western restrictions apply to the Rostec corporation.

War • October 9, 11:29 AM • 179967 views

Russia announced the development of a suspended jet drone for Su-57 aircraft: what is known

Russia has announced the development of the S-71 suspended jet UAV for Su-57 aircraft, copying Western concepts. The new drone will have a speed of up to Mach 0.6 and a flight altitude of up to 8 km.

News of the World • August 16, 02:24 PM • 18601 views

New russian Su-57 fighters were based at the airfield in lipetsk - Defense Express

The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the air base in lipetsk, where new russian Su-57 fighters were based and pilots were trained. The airfield also housed warehouses with more than 700 guided bombs.

War • August 9, 01:00 PM • 26665 views

Ukraine has "mined" more than 30 Russian military aircraft in six months

In the first half of 2024, Ukraine shot down more than 30 Russian military aircraft, including 9 Su-25, 1 Su-57, 2 MiG-31, about 13 Su-34, 1 Su-35, 1 Su-35S, 2 A-50, 1 Il-22M11, and 1 Tu-22M3.

War • June 28, 09:29 AM • 31141 views

The US is preparing to sell 50 F-15 fighters to Israel

Representatives of the US Congress supported the sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel worth more than $18 billion, despite previous concerns about Israel's war in Gaza.

News of the World • June 18, 02:21 PM • 19254 views

"There is, of course, hysteria" - Yusov on the reaction of Russians to the permission to hit the Russian Federation with Western weapons

Russian propagandists, military personnel and civilians are hysterical because of permission to hit the Russian Federation with Western weapons, says a representative of the Gur.

War • June 10, 11:39 AM • 21321 views

"Putin is really furious, the reaction in the Kremlin is very hot and tangible": Yusov on the defeat of the Russian Su-57

Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-57 fighter jet for the first time at an airfield located 589 kilometers from the front line, which angered Putin and provoked a fierce reaction from the Kremlin.

War • June 10, 10:39 AM • 17770 views

The Air Force told how critical the loss of the Su-57 is for the Russian Federation

Russia has an impressive fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft capable of carrying guided missiles and aerial bombs, and has used Su-57 fighters near Ukraine's borders only a few times due to the high cost and potential image risks if they are destroyed.

War • June 10, 07:30 AM • 21234 views

The Ministry of Defense calculated the losses of the Russian Federation for the week

During the week from June 2 to June 9, 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed about 8,700 Russian servicemen, 1,459 units of weapons and military equipment.

War • June 9, 05:47 PM • 38567 views

Sky News: Ukraine hit Russia for the first time from a combat plane

Ukraine hit a Russian command post near Belgorod with a missile fired from a Ukrainian combat aircraft, which was the first time that the Defense Forces hit a target on the territory of Russia from the air.

War • June 9, 04:07 PM • 36639 views

Defense Forces hit four Russian air defense systems in a day – General Staff

In one day, the Defense Forces attacked 21 areas of concentration of Russian troops, 4 air defense systems and other important enemy facilities. /

War • June 9, 10:33 AM • 105649 views

For the first time in History: Ukraine hit a Su-57 at a Russian airfield located almost 600 km away. from the front-Gur

For the first time in the history of Ukraine, a modern Russian Su-57 fighter jet was hit at the akhtubinsk airfield, located 589 km from the front line.

War • June 9, 06:34 AM • 23764 views

Russian Su fighter jets firing missiles at Ukraine use electronics from the US and Japan - investigation

Russia's Su-27SM3, Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-57 fighters contain more than 2,000 foreign-made electronic components from the United States, Japan, and other countries that are used in navigation, guidance, and communication systems, despite the sanctions.

War • April 17, 05:43 PM • 30998 views

For the first time, Russia could use "square" X-69 missiles to strike Ukraine - media

According to media reports, Russia may have used X-69 square cruise missiles for the first time during strikes on Ukraine in February.

War • February 19, 01:35 PM • 23691 views