A Ukrainian military plane fired a shell for the first time, which hit a target on the territory of Russia, a Ukrainian military source told Sky News, reports UNN.

Details

According to the source, on Sunday, a "Russian command hub"was hit near Belgorod in western Russia.

It was not immediately clear what type of ammunition was used during the attack, in particular whether it was a Western weapon.

A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Sky News:

A Ukrainian Air Force mission attacked a Russian command post in Belgorod. Although the damage assessment is still ongoing, it has been confirmed that it is a direct hit. This is the first ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired from the air at a target on the territory of Russia.

Add

Explosions occurred in the Russian Belgorod region today, June 9. According to local residents, an ammunition depot was attacked in the rokityansky district.

Add-ons

UNN reported that on June 8 , for the first time in History, Ukraine hit a Su-57 on the territory of the akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, which is located 589 kilometers from the front line.

as stated by the representative of the Gur Andrey Usov on the air of the telethon, as a result of the special operation of Ukraine , not one Su-57 aircraft could have been hit, but two.