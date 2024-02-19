For the first time, Russia could use "square" X-69 missiles to strike Ukraine - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91656 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109388 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152150 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156018 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252016 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174533 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165732 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148382 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226767 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

For the first time, Russia could use "square" X-69 missiles to strike Ukraine - media

For the first time, Russia could use "square" X-69 missiles to strike Ukraine - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23668 views

According to media reports, Russia may have used X-69 square cruise missiles for the first time during strikes on Ukraine in February.

In February, during strikes on Ukraine, Russia could have used X-69 cruise missiles for the first time. This was reported by Defence Express, UNN, citing open sources.

Details

It is noted that this missile could have been used during a massive strike on the morning of February 7, or during a missile attack on the night of February 7-8.

The publication notes that this cruise missile can be called a "repackaging" of the X-59MK2, but with some design differences - a square body section and internal engine placement so that this missile can be placed in the compartment of the Su-57 aircraft.

The X-69 missile was allegedly launched into production in February 2013, and that as of September last year, this missile was allegedly still undergoing flight testing.

According to Defence Express, the X-69 is known to have a subsonic flight speed, a warhead weight of 310 kilograms and a range of up to 290 kilometers. At the same time, it is emphasized that the X-69 is "universal" in terms of carriers, so it can be used not only from the Su-57, but also from MiG-29K and MiG-35, Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft.

The emphasis is placed on the fact that the very fact of the possible use of such missiles at the moment is the Russians' desire to test the capabilities of the X-69 in a real combat situation.

Optional

During the massive attack on Ukraine on February 7, Russia used Zircon missiles. This information was first officially confirmed by the Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin after the research .

"According to preliminary information, there is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by the markings on parts and fragments, the identification of components and parts, and the features of the relevant type of weapon. Several pieces of debris have laser engraved and embossed inscriptions 3L22, indicating a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of the Zircon. Other markings on the missile wreckage indicate the date of production of its components - late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently," said Ruvin.

Later, the director of KSRIFE clarified that two Zircon missiles were shot down in the sky over Kyiv region. The missile does not meet Russia's declared characteristics and does not contain any of the latest technologies.

"The missile was flying at a speed of no more than 2,500 kilometers. The damaging factors do not yet correspond to the declared ones. The assembly is Russian: in some places there are still laser written numbers, and somewhere scratched with nails. Some boards are hand-assembled. There are some new things directly in some units. Everything else is the same: standard engines, metal quality, components are nothing special, nothing revolutionary. We are, however, now studying what kind of explosive was used," Ruvin said.

Based on the conclusions of the UK's forensic science center, UK intelligence suggested that the Russians could adapt the K-300 coastal defense system to launch Zircon missiles at Ukraine.

For the first time, the enemy used old Soviet P-35 missiles to strike Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin25.01.24, 11:10 • 115771 view

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
litak-sukhoho-su-57Su-57
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

