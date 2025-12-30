The last day of the year will be with power outage schedules: Ukrenergo announced the forecast for electricity on December 31
Kyiv • UNN
On December 31, most regions of Ukraine will have weather-related power outage schedules and power restrictions for industrial consumers. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, December 31, weather-related power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine.
The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.
