Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 8476 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 10379 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 12974 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 12702 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 13087 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 17790 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 24903 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 19879 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 24210 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
The last day of the year will be with power outage schedules: Ukrenergo announced the forecast for electricity on December 31

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

On December 31, most regions of Ukraine will have weather-related power outage schedules and power restrictions for industrial consumers. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The last day of the year will be with power outage schedules: Ukrenergo announced the forecast for electricity on December 31

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, December 31, weather-related power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision30.12.25, 14:27 • 12707 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine