Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi

In Iran, after the death of Ali Khamenei, a temporary new leader was appointed - he is the high-ranking cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Iranian agency ISNA.

Details

According to the Iranian constitution, he became part of the interim leadership council, which will perform the duties of the head of state until a successor is elected.

The council also included President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i.

Context

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of the head of the Islamic Republic as a result of a large-scale military operation.

Media, including Iranian ones, also reported that as a result of strikes on Iran on February 28, the commanders of the country's armed forces were eliminated. Among them were the Chief of the General Staff and the Minister of Defense.

Recall

British Defense Minister John Healey reported that two missiles from Iran were fired in the direction of Cyprus, where British military bases are located.