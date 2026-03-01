$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
12:03 PM • 84 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
07:44 AM • 15374 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 36809 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 47370 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 61366 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 66634 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 67448 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 50856 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 52035 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 53716 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.7m/s
50%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme LeaderMarch 1, 04:37 AM • 29878 views
Escalation in Iran triggers the biggest crisis in the global gas market since 2022March 1, 05:21 AM • 14528 views
Fierce clashes erupt in Baghdad between police and protesters near the US embassyVideoMarch 1, 05:47 AM • 10199 views
Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani planes over KabulMarch 1, 06:01 AM • 23626 views
US used Ukrainian tactics for the first time in strikes on Iran - Politico08:21 AM • 17044 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 70227 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 74587 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 63394 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 66756 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 67349 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
John Healey
Actual places
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Tehran
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 37383 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 36023 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 34409 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 33933 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 47663 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system
KAB-250

Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi became the interim leader of Iran. He joined the provisional leadership council along with the president and the chief justice.

Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi

In Iran, after the death of Ali Khamenei, a temporary new leader was appointed - he is the high-ranking cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Iranian agency ISNA.

Details

According to the Iranian constitution, he became part of the interim leadership council, which will perform the duties of the head of state until a successor is elected.

The council also included President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i.

Context

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of the head of the Islamic Republic as a result of a large-scale military operation.

Media, including Iranian ones, also reported that as a result of strikes on Iran on February 28, the commanders of the country's armed forces were eliminated. Among them were the Chief of the General Staff and the Minister of Defense.

Recall

British Defense Minister John Healey reported that two missiles from Iran were fired in the direction of Cyprus, where British military bases are located.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Masoud Pezeshkian
John Healey
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Great Britain
Iran
Cyprus