01:50 AM • 9236 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
12:05 AM • 15922 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 32849 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 41348 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 52086 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 44166 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 48112 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 50103 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 56215 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 49952 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Escalation in Iran triggers the biggest crisis in the global gas market since 2022

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The conflict in the Middle East threatens the stability of global energy markets, as the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's LNG exports pass, is blocked. This leads to a halt in tanker traffic and a critical fuel shortage.

Escalation in Iran triggers the biggest crisis in the global gas market since 2022

The large-scale conflict in the Middle East has jeopardized the stability of global energy markets, creating risks comparable to the upheavals of four years ago. As the Strait of Hormuz is a route for 20% of the world's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, the de facto halt of tanker traffic through this waterway threatens a critical fuel shortage. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Major Asian importers, including China and India, have already begun an urgent search for alternative suppliers, as Qatari exports, vital for the region, have been blocked due to military actions.

According to vessel tracking systems, LNG trade through the strategic strait has virtually ceased: at least eleven tankers heading to or from Qatar have changed course or anchored in safe waters. Japanese shipping giants such as Nippon Yusen and Mitsui OSK Lines have officially ordered their vessels to avoid the dangerous area.

OPEC+ prepares for a massive increase in oil production due to the war between the US and Iran01.03.26, 04:52 • 2964 views

The situation is complicated by the fact that there is no alternative delivery route to global consumers for Qatari gas, the export volume of which in 2025 amounted to more than 82 million tons.

Asia's vulnerability and rising energy prices

Asia is most vulnerable to the consequences of the crisis, as it receives about a quarter of its gas from Qatar. Traders predict a rapid increase in spot prices, which is reinforced by the rising price of Brent oil, to which long-term gas contracts are tied.

"There is no substitute," researchers at the Center for Global Energy Policy state, emphasizing that prolonged disruptions will force Qatar to cut production at the Ras Laffan plants, which will only deepen the global deficit and hit the economies of countries dependent on stable gas supplies.

New points of tension in Turkey and Egypt

The conflict has created additional pressure on Turkey and Egypt, which have been forced to seek alternatives to pipeline gas and their own fields. Turkey, which imports significant volumes of fuel from Iran, may face a halt in supplies under a contract for 9.6 billion cubic meters per year, which will force it to enter the oversaturated LNG market as a buyer.

A similar situation exists in Egypt, where the shutdown of Israeli fields has led to the need for emergency imports of sea cargo, which further stimulates the growth of world gas prices.

Iranian shelling paralyzed global aviation and halted operations at Dubai Airport01.03.26, 06:48 • 1204 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
India
Qatar
China
Turkey
Egypt
Iran