Israel's Ambassador to Washington Confirms Death of Ayatollah Khamenei - Axios

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
February 28, 12:56 PM • 20526 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 32358 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 31054 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 38013 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 42734 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 50994 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 46607 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 50299 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 48581 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 45024 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.2m/s
75%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia may withdraw from negotiations if Ukraine does not cede territories - BloombergFebruary 28, 10:50 AM • 16178 views
Zelenskyy announced over ten NASAMS systems from NorwayFebruary 28, 11:26 AM • 10164 views
Five explosions occurred in Dubai - smoke rose near Jebel Ali PortFebruary 28, 01:59 PM • 12778 views
Iran strikes US military bases and attacks American aircraft carrierVideo03:33 PM • 11481 views
US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - Stubb04:27 PM • 9322 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 35801 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 39939 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 34489 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 38663 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 39803 views
Actual people
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Israel
United States
Tehran
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 19723 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 19566 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 19715 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 19944 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 34416 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Heating
Lockheed C-130 Hercules

Israel's Ambassador to Washington Confirms Death of Ayatollah Khamenei - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Israel's Ambassador to Washington, Yehiel Leiter, announced that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has died. This happened as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence.

Israel's Ambassador to Washington Confirms Death of Ayatollah Khamenei - Axios

As a result of an Israeli strike on the residence of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, he died, confirmed the Israeli ambassador to Washington - Axios reports, writes UNN.

Details

Israel's Ambassador to Washington, Yehiel Leiter, informed American officials that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed in an Israeli strike on his residence, a source familiar with the matter said.

Ambassador Yehiel Leiter also said that other high-ranking Iranian officials died along with Iran's supreme leader.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that there were signs that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei may have died. He called on the citizens of Iran to take to the streets.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Washington, D.C.
Iran