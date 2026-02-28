Israel's Ambassador to Washington Confirms Death of Ayatollah Khamenei - Axios

As a result of an Israeli strike on the residence of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, he died, confirmed the Israeli ambassador to Washington - Axios reports, writes UNN.

Details

Israel's Ambassador to Washington, Yehiel Leiter, informed American officials that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed in an Israeli strike on his residence, a source familiar with the matter said.

Ambassador Yehiel Leiter also said that other high-ranking Iranian officials died along with Iran's supreme leader.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that there were signs that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei may have died. He called on the citizens of Iran to take to the streets.