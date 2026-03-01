$43.210.00
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
12:05 AM • 13417 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 30634 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 39386 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 50477 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 43677 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 47714 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 49815 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 55970 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 49759 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Iranian shelling paralyzed global aviation and halted operations at Dubai Airport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Dubai International Airport ceased operations after a suspected air strike, with over 90% of flights canceled. More than 2,300 flights were canceled in 24 hours, with Emirates and FlyDubai being the most affected.

Iranian shelling paralyzed global aviation and halted operations at Dubai Airport

The massive escalation of the conflict in the Middle East has led to an unprecedented collapse in the aviation industry, forcing thousands of flights to be rescheduled or canceled. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest hub, has virtually ceased operations after a suspected air strike, leading to the cancellation of over 90% of all departures. As the region serves as a key global connector, hundreds of thousands of passengers have been stranded, and global airlines are incurring colossal losses due to the complete suspension of flights in strategically important airspace.

Massive flight cancellations by leading airlines in the region

According to the latest data from FlightAware, over the past day, more than 2,300 flights have been canceled in the region, covering destinations from Bahrain to Tel Aviv. The market giants were most affected: Emirates airline was forced to cancel 87% of its scheduled flights, and low-cost carrier FlyDubai – 89%.

War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times28.02.26, 14:56 • 39391 view

Significant disruptions were also recorded in the operations of Etihad, Gulf Air, and Qatar Airways, where cancellation rates range from 36% to 79%, effectively severing the main air arteries connecting the West with the East through hubs in Doha and Abu Dhabi.

Global consequences and uncertainty of flight resumption timelines

The crisis quickly spread beyond the Middle East, affecting Asian airspace – in particular, over 850 flights were canceled in India over two days. Representatives of Qatar Airways and Emirates stated that operations have been suspended until further notice, as military actions and the risk of new strikes make safe passenger transportation impossible.

Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran01.03.26, 02:05 • 13422 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Bloomberg L.P.
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
India
