Iranian shelling paralyzed global aviation and halted operations at Dubai Airport

The massive escalation of the conflict in the Middle East has led to an unprecedented collapse in the aviation industry, forcing thousands of flights to be rescheduled or canceled. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest hub, has virtually ceased operations after a suspected air strike, leading to the cancellation of over 90% of all departures. As the region serves as a key global connector, hundreds of thousands of passengers have been stranded, and global airlines are incurring colossal losses due to the complete suspension of flights in strategically important airspace.

Massive flight cancellations by leading airlines in the region

According to the latest data from FlightAware, over the past day, more than 2,300 flights have been canceled in the region, covering destinations from Bahrain to Tel Aviv. The market giants were most affected: Emirates airline was forced to cancel 87% of its scheduled flights, and low-cost carrier FlyDubai – 89%.

War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times

Significant disruptions were also recorded in the operations of Etihad, Gulf Air, and Qatar Airways, where cancellation rates range from 36% to 79%, effectively severing the main air arteries connecting the West with the East through hubs in Doha and Abu Dhabi.

Global consequences and uncertainty of flight resumption timelines

The crisis quickly spread beyond the Middle East, affecting Asian airspace – in particular, over 850 flights were canceled in India over two days. Representatives of Qatar Airways and Emirates stated that operations have been suspended until further notice, as military actions and the risk of new strikes make safe passenger transportation impossible.

Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran