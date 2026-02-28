Kallas convenes European foreign ministers for extraordinary meeting over Iran

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas is convening a special meeting of European foreign ministers on Sunday, March 1, due to Iran. She announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"On Sunday, I will hold an extraordinary video conference meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Iran and the rapidly developing events in the Middle East," Kallas said.

She added that she is in contact with EU partners in the Persian Gulf countries.

"The Iranian regime's attacks on its neighbors risk dragging the region into a wider war, and we condemn this. It is crucial that the war does not spread further. The Iranian regime must make a choice," Kallas noted.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is convening a special meeting of the Security College on March 2 due to the situation in Iran. She emphasized the importance of avoiding further escalation due to Iran's attacks.