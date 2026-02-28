Kallas convenes European foreign ministers for extraordinary meeting over Iran

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
February 28, 12:56 PM • 20682 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 32698 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 31331 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 38281 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 42952 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 51090 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 46660 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 50319 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 48609 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 45040 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.2m/s
75%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia may withdraw from negotiations if Ukraine does not cede territories - BloombergFebruary 28, 10:50 AM • 16391 views
Zelenskyy announced over ten NASAMS systems from NorwayFebruary 28, 11:26 AM • 10377 views
Five explosions occurred in Dubai - smoke rose near Jebel Ali PortFebruary 28, 01:59 PM • 13002 views
Iran strikes US military bases and attacks American aircraft carrierVideo03:33 PM • 11746 views
US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - Stubb04:27 PM • 9744 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 35978 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 40120 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 34629 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 38805 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 39937 views
Actual people
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Israel
United States
Tehran
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 19808 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 19639 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 19786 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 20016 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 34466 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Heating
Lockheed C-130 Hercules

Kallas convenes European foreign ministers for extraordinary meeting over Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Kaja Kallas will hold an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council due to Iran. She condemns the attacks by the Iranian regime, which threaten a wider war in the Middle East.

Kallas convenes European foreign ministers for extraordinary meeting over Iran

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas is convening a special meeting of European foreign ministers on Sunday, March 1, due to Iran. She announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"On Sunday, I will hold an extraordinary video conference meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Iran and the rapidly developing events in the Middle East," Kallas said.

She added that she is in contact with EU partners in the Persian Gulf countries.

"The Iranian regime's attacks on its neighbors risk dragging the region into a wider war, and we condemn this. It is crucial that the war does not spread further. The Iranian regime must make a choice," Kallas noted.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is convening a special meeting of the Security College on March 2 due to the situation in Iran. She emphasized the importance of avoiding further escalation due to Iran's attacks.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
The Diplomat
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Iran