Iranian ballistic missile hit Tel Aviv causing significant destruction and injuries

On Saturday evening, February 28, the capital of Israel suffered a direct hit as a result of a massive Iranian missile attack, which led to a ballistic missile directly hitting urban development. The Magen David Adom ambulance service officially confirmed the hospitalization of a 40-year-old man who received serious injuries during the explosion. This was reported by UNN.

Details

To eliminate the consequences of the attack, the IDF Home Front Command urgently dispatched specialized search and rescue units to the scene. The military is carrying out a large-scale operation to clear debris and check surrounding buildings for damage that could threaten the lives of residents.

Currently, the impact area is completely cordoned off, and explosive ordnance disposal specialists are working to identify the remains of Iranian weapons and neutralize dangerous elements.

Strengthening security measures and monitoring the situation in the city

Rescue services continue to thoroughly scan nearby neighborhoods, as the blast wave from the ballistic missile spread over a significant distance. Authorities urge Tel Aviv residents to remain near shelters due to the high probability of repeated launches from Iranian territory. Security forces are working in an enhanced mode, coordinating the actions of medics and military personnel to provide assistance as quickly as possible to everyone who may have suffered from the consequences of this direct hit on residential areas.

