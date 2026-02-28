$43.210.00
February 28, 12:56 PM • 22305 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 36271 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 33872 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 40716 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 44928 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 52329 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 47369 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 50672 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 49038 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 45314 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Iranian ballistic missile hit Tel Aviv causing significant destruction and injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The Israeli capital was directly hit by an Iranian missile. One person was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Iranian ballistic missile hit Tel Aviv causing significant destruction and injuries

On Saturday evening, February 28, the capital of Israel suffered a direct hit as a result of a massive Iranian missile attack, which led to a ballistic missile directly hitting urban development. The Magen David Adom ambulance service officially confirmed the hospitalization of a 40-year-old man who received serious injuries during the explosion. This was reported by UNN.

Details

To eliminate the consequences of the attack, the IDF Home Front Command urgently dispatched specialized search and rescue units to the scene. The military is carrying out a large-scale operation to clear debris and check surrounding buildings for damage that could threaten the lives of residents.

Israel's Ambassador to Washington Confirms Death of Ayatollah Khamenei - Axios28.02.26, 22:17 • 3714 views

Currently, the impact area is completely cordoned off, and explosive ordnance disposal specialists are working to identify the remains of Iranian weapons and neutralize dangerous elements.

Strengthening security measures and monitoring the situation in the city

Rescue services continue to thoroughly scan nearby neighborhoods, as the blast wave from the ballistic missile spread over a significant distance. Authorities urge Tel Aviv residents to remain near shelters due to the high probability of repeated launches from Iranian territory. Security forces are working in an enhanced mode, coordinating the actions of medics and military personnel to provide assistance as quickly as possible to everyone who may have suffered from the consequences of this direct hit on residential areas.

IDF reported using over 200 aircraft to strike 500 targets in Iran28.02.26, 20:20 • 5640 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
Air raid alert
Israel
Iran
Tel Aviv