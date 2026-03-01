US State Department issues important warning to Americans

The US State Department on February 28 issued a global security alert, recommending Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution after the start of US military operations in Iran, UNN reports with reference to the official website of the agency.

Details

The message states that US citizens, particularly in the Middle East, should follow the latest warnings and recommendations issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.

The State Department also warned of possible travel disruptions due to periodic airspace closures.

Separately, Americans were urged to register with the STEP system for security updates and to follow the "U.S. Department of State - Security Updates for U.S. Citizens" channel on WhatsApp, and when planning trips, to carefully review the current Travel Advisory and information about the country of travel on the agency's website.

Recall

Earlier, Iran's envoy to the UN stated that strikes on US military bases were imminent in response to aggression. The Republic is preparing a large-scale retaliation focused exclusively on American military infrastructure.