US State Department issues important warning to Americans

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
07:44 AM • 10141 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 25607 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 37355 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 51840 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 58893 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 64348 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 48922 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 51339 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 52775 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 58549 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.1m/s
53%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran's envoy to the UN announced imminent strikes on US military bases in response to aggressionMarch 1, 02:00 AM • 13535 views
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme Leader04:37 AM • 21963 views
Escalation in Iran triggers the biggest crisis in the global gas market since 202205:21 AM • 10265 views
Fierce clashes erupt in Baghdad between police and protesters near the US embassyVideo05:47 AM • 8522 views
Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani planes over Kabul06:01 AM • 15651 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 62109 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 66421 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 56082 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 59665 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 60366 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Masoud Pezeshkian
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
United States
Iran
Israel
Tehran
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 33097 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 32165 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 30966 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 30663 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 44228 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild
Brent Crude

US State Department issues important warning to Americans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

US citizens have been warned of potential travel disruptions due to periodic airspace closures.

US State Department issues important warning to Americans

The US State Department on February 28 issued a global security alert, recommending Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution after the start of US military operations in Iran, UNN reports with reference to the official website of the agency.

Details

The message states that US citizens, particularly in the Middle East, should follow the latest warnings and recommendations issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.

The State Department also warned of possible travel disruptions due to periodic airspace closures.

Separately, Americans were urged to register with the STEP system for security updates and to follow the "U.S. Department of State - Security Updates for U.S. Citizens" channel on WhatsApp, and when planning trips, to carefully review the current Travel Advisory and information about the country of travel on the agency's website.

Recall

Earlier, Iran's envoy to the UN stated that strikes on US military bases were imminent in response to aggression. The Republic is preparing a large-scale retaliation focused exclusively on American military infrastructure.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
United States Department of State
United Nations
United States
Iran