For the first time, the enemy used old Soviet P-35 missiles to strike Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin

During the recent attacks on Ukraine, the Russians used old Soviet P-35 missiles for the first time during the war. The wreckage is currently being examined. This was reported by the director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin on the Espresso TV channel, UNN reports.

According to the Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the characteristic feature of this missile is its extremely low accuracy.

P-35s were used by the enemy for the first time on the territory of Ukraine. We already have the wreckage that was collected directly at the arrival sites. Currently, our experts are engaged in examination and identification. We know that this is an old Soviet missile that not only cannot hit accurately, it does not even hit within 1.5-2 kilometers. But it is a large and powerful missile. Today, we need to identify all the features of this missile in order to prepare the relevant evidence and send it to the International Criminal Court through the pre-trial investigation authorities. Today, we can say that the wreckage that is available indicates that these are the remains of a P-35 missile - said Oleksandr Ruvin.

The Director of KFIISE has previously reported that Russian missiles are becoming less efficient and fail to reach their targets. This is primarily due to technical aspects, production shortcomings, problems with the supply of electronic components, or poor quality materials.

"In fact, this means that they are not able to manufacture weapons on an assembly line, and each individual unit is assembled from existing materials. A single component from the control system, for example, a single chip responsible for a certain function, is replaced by an assembly of several elements, assembled almost by hand. It should provide the same function, but in practice it is of lower quality. In each individual object that comes for examination, this arrangement is different, selected from what they have available. Accordingly, these assemblies are of lower quality, the weapon loses its effectiveness, but does not cease to be dangerous," noted Ruvin.

