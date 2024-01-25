For the first time, the enemy used old Soviet P-35 missiles to strike Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 60161 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107724 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136649 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135247 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174976 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171138 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280799 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178160 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167154 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148809 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102891 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102630 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104623 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 72322 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 45556 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 60167 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280799 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248747 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259250 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32725 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136650 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105916 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105922 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122087 views
Actual
For the first time, the enemy used old Soviet P-35 missiles to strike Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin

For the first time, the enemy used old Soviet P-35 missiles to strike Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115769 views

Russia has used old Soviet P-35 missiles in attacks on Ukraine for the first time, the director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise said.

During the recent attacks on Ukraine, the Russians used old Soviet P-35 missiles for the first time during the war. The wreckage is currently being examined. This was reported by the director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin on the Espresso TV channel, UNN reports.

According to the Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the characteristic feature of this missile is its extremely low accuracy.

P-35s were used by the enemy for the first time on the territory of Ukraine. We already have the wreckage that was collected directly at the arrival sites. Currently, our experts are engaged in examination and identification. We know that this is an old Soviet missile that not only cannot hit accurately, it does not even hit within 1.5-2 kilometers. But it is a large and powerful missile. Today, we need to identify all the features of this missile in order to prepare the relevant evidence and send it to the International Criminal Court through the pre-trial investigation authorities. Today, we can say that the wreckage that is available indicates that these are the remains of a P-35 missile

- said Oleksandr Ruvin.

Optional

The Director of KFIISE has previously reported that Russian missiles are becoming less efficient and fail to reach their targets. This is primarily due to technical aspects, production shortcomings, problems with the supply of electronic components, or poor quality materials.

"In fact, this means that they are not able to manufacture weapons on an assembly line, and each individual unit is assembled from existing materials. A single component from the control system, for example, a single chip responsible for a certain function, is replaced by an assembly of several elements, assembled almost by hand. It should provide the same function, but in practice it is of lower quality. In each individual object that comes for examination, this arrangement is different, selected from what they have available. Accordingly, these assemblies are of lower quality, the weapon loses its effectiveness, but does not cease to be dangerous," noted Ruvin.

Replacement of the engine and guidance system: Ruvin tells how the enemy is trying to modify X-22/32 cruise missiles19.01.24, 10:51 • 31013 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War

Contact us about advertising