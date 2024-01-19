ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Replacement of the engine and guidance system: Ruvin tells how the enemy is trying to modify X-22/32 cruise missiles

Replacement of the engine and guidance system: Ruvin tells how the enemy is trying to modify X-22/32 cruise missiles

Russians are modifying old X-22 anti-ship missiles to improve the guidance system and increase the range.

The Russians are trying to modify old X-22 anti-ship missiles, which are periodically used to strike Ukraine. They are working to improve the guidance system and increase the range. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, reported on the first findings of the research on modified missiles on his tg-channel, according to UNN.  

Ruvin noted that a characteristic feature of the X-22 missile is its low accuracy.

"The X-22 has an inertial navigation system, its orientation and movement in space is carried out without the use of external navigation aids. Therefore, despite its high power, the missile has low accuracy and frequent collateral damage. The enemy tried to modify the old X-22 into several new variants at once, which differ in terms of guidance, range, speed, weight and accuracy," noted Ruvin.

According to him, the KSRIFE experts are currently studying the X-32 missile and have already identified the main elements in which the enemy is trying to improve.

"The X-32 is a modified version of the X-22, which is currently being studied by the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. We know that the changes have been developed and implemented by the enemy for more than a year. The engine and guidance system were replaced, the weight of the warhead was reduced to increase the amount of fuel and ensure the range. Parts and debris of the Russian X-32 missile need to be studied in terms of the element base of the control and navigation systems, as well as in the context of chemical studies of highly toxic missile propellant components. The peculiarity of this type of missile is that when it is detonated, there is almost no debris and parts suitable for research," added the Director of KSRIFE.

Ruvin also recalled that the Russians have repeatedly used X-22/X-32 anti-ship cruise missiles to strike at Ukrainian civilian ground targets. On June 27, 2022, the enemy struck Kremenchuk with such weapons, the missiles hit a shopping center, which led to the death of civilians. 

