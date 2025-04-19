$41.380.00
47.000.00
April 18, 05:00 PM

Broadcast
Погода
+22°
4.2m/s
22%
751 mm
Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

08:45 AM

08:45 AM • 4314 views

Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Steve Witkoff

Ivan Fedorov

Ukraine

United States

White House

Kyiv

United Kingdom

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Twitter

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4020 views

How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war.

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

Energy decentralization is not just a trend. For Ukraine, it is a matter of survival. At a time when the enemy is destroying critical infrastructure and centralized power supply is under constant threat, the response must be rapid, technological, and localized.

That is why the emergence and development of companies like RSE are not just about business. It's about a survival strategy and the power of engineering thought.

Ukrainian Business Holding the Rear

Founded in 2023, RSE has grown from a small engineering team to a powerful European manufacturer with a network of energy projects across Ukraine and the EU. In 2024, over 200 MW of installed capacity: mobile cogeneration units that power enterprises, municipalities, and critical infrastructure facilities.

Clients include agricultural producers, industrial and food manufacturers, logistics complexes, hospitals, the pharmaceutical sector, and even independent suppliers who generate electricity for the grid.

Mobility is the New Armor of Energy

RSE's main innovation is a mobile cogeneration unit based on a high-capacity MWM engine. It is a compact 4.5 MW solution that can be quickly transported and deployed in challenging conditions. Such a unit can replace a destroyed CHP plant, reinforce a regional grid, or provide autonomous power to a hospital near the front line.

The project became possible thanks to a strategic partnership with the German manufacturer of gas engines, MWM — and in 2024, RSE received the status of a Key Partner in the markets of Ukraine and Europe. 

Among the company's other developments is its own line of cogeneration modules with a capacity ranging from 400 kW to 2.3 MW.

Winning This War Means Rebuilding Now

Infrastructure must not just be restored — it must be strong, decentralized, and resilient. That is why RSE's mobile cogeneration solutions are more than just electricity. It is flexibility that allows businesses to operate, communities not to be left in the dark, and the country not to stop.

The company's engineers also create steam and hot water waste heat boilers that reuse heat from exhaust gases — increasing efficiency and reducing costs. All manufacturing is done at their own plant in the Czech Republic, and design is done by their own design group according to European standards.

Gas is Back in Vogue — And It's a Smart Choice

In 2024, more and more flagships of Ukrainian business, including Epicenter, MHP, Farmak, Vatsak, UPG, Ukrland Farming, and Kulynychi, began installing their own gas power plants. This is a reaction to rising prices, the risk of outages, and the need for energy security.

An RSE gas mini-CHP plant allows an enterprise to fully cover its electricity needs and save up to 50% on energy costs. And most importantly — it is installed in just a few weeks and is simple to operate.

This is the New Ukraine

When we talk about victory — we also talk about rebuilding. And rebuilding is not just bricks and concrete. It is a market. It is technology. It is a solution created here, by the hands of our engineers.

RSE is a vivid example of how Ukrainian business becomes a point of support, a response to energy challenges, and part of the country's strategic foundation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPublications
European Union
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,326.50
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,597.79