Demanded to buy dietary supplements: new details emerged in the case of a criminal group that terrorized elderly Ukrainians

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 16900 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 19016 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 21719 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 17793 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 16412 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 13497 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 50162 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 67253 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32503 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 54595 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
81%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 15947 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 17486 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 16081 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 9160 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 18492 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 16900 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 50162 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 36619 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 67253 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 54595 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Mykola Leontovych
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Chernihiv
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 610 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 2476 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 9224 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 16153 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 17550 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Financial Times

Demanded to buy dietary supplements: new details emerged in the case of a criminal group that terrorized elderly Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Law enforcement officers have uncovered new facts and individuals in the case of a criminal group that terrorized elderly residents of Ukraine, threatening prosecution for refusing to buy biologically active additives. A hundred new episodes have been documented, and 21 individuals have been notified of suspicion.

Demanded to buy dietary supplements: new details emerged in the case of a criminal group that terrorized elderly Ukrainians
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers have uncovered new episodes concerning the activities of a criminal group that terrorized elderly residents of Ukraine with threats of prosecution for refusing to buy biologically active additives (BAAs - ed). The perpetrators were detained in early 2025: during the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established new facts and identified other involved individuals. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, members of the group used databases of individuals who had previously ordered medicines, after which they called the victims, introducing themselves as employees of the state executive service.

Under the pretext of "mandatory receipt of medicines," the perpetrators exerted psychological pressure, threatened legal proceedings and confiscation of property if they refused to pick up the parcel at post offices. For mass calling of citizens, the defendants used IP telephony, which allowed them to conceal their real location and scale their criminal activities.

- the police stated.

Currently, law enforcement officers have documented a hundred new episodes of the fraudsters' criminal activity.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, 21 individuals - residents of Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions - aged 17 to 44, have been notified of suspicion. The perpetrators are charged with creating, leading, and participating in a criminal organization (Part 1, 2 of Article 255), as well as extortion committed by a criminal organization (Part 4 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A series of searches were conducted at the places of residence of the group members in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

 - the police added.

Recall

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme for legalizing over 578 million hryvnias obtained from defense contracts. Enterprise officials acted in collusion with a "conversion center," withdrawing budget funds through forged documents.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
State budget
Search
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine