"Putin is really furious, the reaction in the Kremlin is very hot and tangible": Yusov on the defeat of the Russian Su-57

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is furious over the defeat of the Su-57 on the territory of the akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, which is located 589 kilometers from the front line. The reaction in the Kremlin is very hot and palpable, because they tried to carefully hide and protect the Su-57. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate Andrey Yusov, reports UNN.

Details

We can state the very fact of defeat. As for the operation itself, neither confirm nor deny it. But great news. Putin is really furious, the reaction in the Kremlin is very hot and palpable, because they tried to carefully hide and protect the Su-57s, in fact, even in the airspace of Ukraine, these Su-57s did not get, because they were afraid of being shot down. In the end, it is known that Russia overestimated the characteristics of this aircraft in order to sell and present it on the international arms market. They didn't actually save it - Yusov said.

He noted that these aircraft were used to launch strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets.

"Therefore, such a punishment took place quite deservedly. There is information about the possible defeat of two Su-57s and also the dead and wounded invaders who were at the airport at that moment," Yusov added.

He stressed that the enemy itself confirms the defeat of one aircraft, and satellite images show the defeat of the second aircraft.

In addition, he said that the Russian Federation has up to ten Su-57 aircraft.

Recall

On June 8, for the first time in History, Ukraine hit a Su-57 on the territory of the akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, which is located 589 kilometers from the front line.