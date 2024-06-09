ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
The Ministry of Defense calculated the losses of the Russian Federation for the week

The Ministry of Defense calculated the losses of the Russian Federation for the week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38552 views

During the week from June 2 to June 9, 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed about 8,700 Russian servicemen, 1,459 units of weapons and military equipment.

During the week, the Defense Forces destroyed 8,700 invaders and 1,459 units of weapons and military equipment, said the commander of the ground forces Alexander Pavlyuk, reports UNN.

During the week from June 2 to June 9, 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 8,700 personnel

- Pavlyuk wrote on Telegram.

The Defense Forces also eliminated 1,459 weapons and military equipment. In particular:

  •  104 tanks
  • 151 armored combat vehicles
  •  360 artillery systems
  •  8 MLRS
  • 15 air defense systems
  • 1 Ship
  • 470 vehicles
  • 58 units of special equipment.

In addition, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 9 missiles and 283 UAVs.

Image

recall

On June 8, for the first time in History, Ukraine hit a Su-57 on the territory of the akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, which is located 589 kilometers from the front line.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
litak-sukhoho-su-57Su-57
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising