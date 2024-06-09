The Ministry of Defense calculated the losses of the Russian Federation for the week
Kyiv • UNN
During the week from June 2 to June 9, 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed about 8,700 Russian servicemen, 1,459 units of weapons and military equipment.
During the week from June 2 to June 9, 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 8,700 personnel
The Defense Forces also eliminated 1,459 weapons and military equipment. In particular:
- 104 tanks
- 151 armored combat vehicles
- 360 artillery systems
- 8 MLRS
- 15 air defense systems
- 1 Ship
- 470 vehicles
- 58 units of special equipment.
In addition, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 9 missiles and 283 UAVs.
recall
On June 8, for the first time in History, Ukraine hit a Su-57 on the territory of the akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, which is located 589 kilometers from the front line.