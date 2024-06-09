The Ministry of Defense calculated the losses of the Russian Federation for the week

During the week, the Defense Forces destroyed 8,700 invaders and 1,459 units of weapons and military equipment, said the commander of the ground forces Alexander Pavlyuk, reports UNN.

During the week from June 2 to June 9, 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 8,700 personnel - Pavlyuk wrote on Telegram.

The Defense Forces also eliminated 1,459 weapons and military equipment. In particular:

104 tanks

151 armored combat vehicles



360 artillery systems



8 MLRS

15 air defense systems



1 Ship



470 vehicles



58 units of special equipment.



In addition, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 9 missiles and 283 UAVs.

recall

On June 8, for the first time in History, Ukraine hit a Su-57 on the territory of the akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, which is located 589 kilometers from the front line.