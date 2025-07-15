The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation

In the Kremlin, the statement by United States President Donald Trump about sanctions against Russia is considered "very serious." At the same time, the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, said that Vladimir Putin himself has not yet commented on them, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

"The statements of the US president are very serious. Something in them is addressed personally to President Putin. According to him, 'such a decision,' which is made 'both in Washington, and in NATO countries, and directly in Brussels,' is perceived by the Ukrainian side 'not as a signal for peace, but as a signal for the continuation of the war,'" Peskov said.

In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, commenting on the American leader's speech, stated that Moscow is "ready to negotiate" with Kyiv, but if this readiness "does not find a proper response," Russia will continue to achieve its goals through the so-called "special military operation."

Addition

Donald Trump stated that he is "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

President Trump expressed disappointment with Vladimir Putin but said he was not done with him. Trump also announced plans to supply weapons to Ukraine and warned of possible tariffs on Russia.