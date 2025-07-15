$41.840.05
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2010 views

The Kremlin considers US President Donald Trump's statements about sanctions against Russia "very serious." Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that Moscow is ready to negotiate with Kyiv, but will continue the "special military operation" if there is no response.

The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation

In the Kremlin, the statement by United States President Donald Trump about sanctions against Russia is considered "very serious." At the same time, the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, said that Vladimir Putin himself has not yet commented on them, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

"The statements of the US president are very serious. Something in them is addressed personally to President Putin. According to him, 'such a decision,' which is made 'both in Washington, and in NATO countries, and directly in Brussels,' is perceived by the Ukrainian side 'not as a signal for peace, but as a signal for the continuation of the war,'" Peskov said.

In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, commenting on the American leader's speech, stated that Moscow is "ready to negotiate" with Kyiv, but if this readiness "does not find a proper response," Russia will continue to achieve its goals through the so-called "special military operation."

Addition

Donald Trump stated that he is "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

President Trump expressed disappointment with Vladimir Putin but said he was not done with him. Trump also announced plans to supply weapons to Ukraine and warned of possible tariffs on Russia.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

