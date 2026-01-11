$42.990.00
Power outages and bad weather in Ukraine: Zelenskyy reported an extremely difficult situation in a number of regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

As of January 11, there are communities in Ukraine where the energy situation remains extremely difficult. Repair work continues in Kyiv after the strike two days ago.

As of January 11, there are communities in Ukraine where the energy situation is still extremely difficult. This is happening in some cities and villages of the border regions. In Kyiv, repair work is still ongoing after the strike that took place the day before yesterday, UNN reports with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

He added that almost 200 repair crews are working in the Kyiv region, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is actively helping.

Brovary, Vasylkiv, Fastiv, Boryspil - that's where it's most difficult. A lot has been done, but a significant number of families are still without electricity. In general, Invincibility Points have been deployed throughout the country in all regions, with the involvement of Ukrzaliznytsia, Naftogaz, and other state companies.

- Zelenskyy said.

He also touched upon the situation in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions.

Everywhere our energy workers, repair crews, all utility services are working now, who are really doing incredible and truly heroic things. Harsh winter weather adds to the difficulties, that's why it's so difficult. This is the kind of weather that the Russians are trying to take advantage of.

- Zelenskyy added.

Recall

On Monday, January 12, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

