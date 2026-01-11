Snowfall in Zaporizhzhia region has stopped, utility workers continue their work - OVA

As of the evening of January 11, the snowfall in Zaporizhzhia region has stopped. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Details

Utility services continue to work - clearing roads and sidewalks. Work continued throughout the day and does not stop - the report says.

Recall

In Kyiv, about 85% of high-rise buildings that were left without heating already have heat.

Before that, on January 10, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv region. This led to the shutdown of water supply, heat supply, and electric transport in the capital.