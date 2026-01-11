Snowfall in Zaporizhzhia region has stopped, utility workers continue their work - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Snowfall in Zaporizhzhia ended on the evening of January 11. Utility services continue to clear roads and sidewalks.
As of the evening of January 11, the snowfall in Zaporizhzhia region has stopped. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
Details
Utility services continue to work - clearing roads and sidewalks. Work continued throughout the day and does not stop
Recall
In Kyiv, about 85% of high-rise buildings that were left without heating already have heat.
Before that, on January 10, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv region. This led to the shutdown of water supply, heat supply, and electric transport in the capital.