04:41 PM • 2362 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
01:53 PM • 9126 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 11846 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 23413 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 23807 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 30468 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 41237 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 63324 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 43208 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 34156 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
Snowfall in Zaporizhzhia region has stopped, utility workers continue their work - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Snowfall in Zaporizhzhia ended on the evening of January 11. Utility services continue to clear roads and sidewalks.

Snowfall in Zaporizhzhia region has stopped, utility workers continue their work - OVA

As of the evening of January 11, the snowfall in Zaporizhzhia region has stopped. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Details

Utility services continue to work - clearing roads and sidewalks. Work continued throughout the day and does not stop

 - the report says.

Recall

In Kyiv, about 85% of high-rise buildings that were left without heating already have heat.

Before that, on January 10, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv region. This led to the shutdown of water supply, heat supply, and electric transport in the capital.

Yevhen Ustimenko

