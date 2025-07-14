17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that preparations are underway to supply 17 Patriot systems to Ukraine, which will begin arriving soon. Trump made this statement during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by UNN.

Some of them (Patriot systems - ed.) will arrive to us very soon, within a few days, in fact. Several countries that have Patriots will exchange them, and we will replace the Patriots with those they have, and Matt will coordinate actions with NATO. But one way or another, they will start arriving soon - said Trump.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will meet with the US Defense Minister regarding Patriots for Ukraine, but overall, the decision to allocate weapons to Ukraine includes not only air defense systems, but also ammunition and missiles.

In addition, Trump stated that 17 Patriot systems are ready for shipment.

17 Patriot systems are being prepared for shipment. They won't need all of them, but a large number of these systems will be on the battlefield. This can be done quickly - said Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very dissatisfied" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.