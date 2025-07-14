$41.780.04
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

US President Donald Trump announced the preparation for the supply of 17 Patriot systems to Ukraine, which will begin arriving in the near future. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted that the German Minister of Defense will meet with the US Secretary of Defense regarding Patriots for Ukraine.

17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that preparations are underway to supply 17 Patriot systems to Ukraine, which will begin arriving soon. Trump made this statement during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by UNN.

Some of them (Patriot systems - ed.) will arrive to us very soon, within a few days, in fact. Several countries that have Patriots will exchange them, and we will replace the Patriots with those they have, and Matt will coordinate actions with NATO. But one way or another, they will start arriving soon 

- said Trump.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will meet with the US Defense Minister regarding Patriots for Ukraine, but overall, the decision to allocate weapons to Ukraine includes not only air defense systems, but also ammunition and missiles.

In addition, Trump stated that 17 Patriot systems are ready for shipment.

17 Patriot systems are being prepared for shipment. They won't need all of them, but a large number of these systems will be on the battlefield. This can be done quickly

 - said Trump.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

