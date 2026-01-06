Russia overfulfilled state order for long-range drones, producing over 400 UAVs daily - Syrskyi

$42.420.13
02:48 PM • 7584 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
11:59 AM • 30446 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 47914 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 43927 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 63612 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 54463 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 77129 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 144724 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 58788 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 56594 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Popular news
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway
China responded to Venezuela's statement on Ukraine, reaffirming its position
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 144730 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 151308 views
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
Russia overfulfilled state order for long-range drones, producing over 400 UAVs daily - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia overfulfilled the state order for long-range drones by 106%, producing over 400 UAVs daily. The Russians plan to expand their unmanned systems troops to 210,000 servicemen by 2030.

Russia overfulfilled state order for long-range drones, producing over 400 UAVs daily - Syrskyi

The state order for the production of long-range drones in the Russian Federation has been fulfilled by 106% over the year, and the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country produces more than 400 such UAVs daily. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

Syrskyi noted that the Russians have created separate unmanned systems troops, which already number 80,000 servicemen. In the second stage, in 2026, they plan to expand them twofold - to 165.5 thousand. And by 2030 - almost to 210 thousand.

... the state order for the production of long-range drones in the Russian Federation has been fulfilled by 106% over the year, and the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country produces more than 400 such UAVs daily 

- Syrskyi reported.

At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine clearly understand what they will have to face in the near future and what exactly needs to be done to neutralize the enemy on the battlefield of unmanned systems.

Among other things, Syrskyi set the task of forming special units designed to effectively detect and destroy enemy high-tech drone units, control points, and crews of the occupiers' unmanned aerial systems.

Ukrainian military eliminated over 33,000 Russians with drones in December: e-Score record set05.01.26, 16:56 • 6452 views

Antonina Tumanova

