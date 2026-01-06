Russia overfulfilled state order for long-range drones, producing over 400 UAVs daily - Syrskyi

The state order for the production of long-range drones in the Russian Federation has been fulfilled by 106% over the year, and the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country produces more than 400 such UAVs daily. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

Syrskyi noted that the Russians have created separate unmanned systems troops, which already number 80,000 servicemen. In the second stage, in 2026, they plan to expand them twofold - to 165.5 thousand. And by 2030 - almost to 210 thousand.

... the state order for the production of long-range drones in the Russian Federation has been fulfilled by 106% over the year, and the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country produces more than 400 such UAVs daily - Syrskyi reported.

At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine clearly understand what they will have to face in the near future and what exactly needs to be done to neutralize the enemy on the battlefield of unmanned systems.

Among other things, Syrskyi set the task of forming special units designed to effectively detect and destroy enemy high-tech drone units, control points, and crews of the occupiers' unmanned aerial systems.

Ukrainian military eliminated over 33,000 Russians with drones in December: e-Score record set