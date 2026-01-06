$42.420.13
11:59 AM • 3648 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 4548 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 20103 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 34683 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 38774 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 64662 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 117174 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 54184 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 52711 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47358 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Rubrics
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Bild

Western sanctions froze Telegram bonds worth $500 million in Russia - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Western sanctions have led to the freezing of approximately $500 million worth of Telegram bonds held in Russia. This demonstrates the messenger's financial vulnerability to the Russian market, despite the founder's attempts to distance himself from Russia.

Western sanctions froze Telegram bonds worth $500 million in Russia - FT

Due to Western sanctions, Telegram bonds worth about $500 million, held in Russia, have been frozen. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

As the publication notes, this indicates the financial vulnerability of this messenger to the Russian market, despite the fact that Telegram founder Pavel Durov tried to distance himself from Russia.

It is also noted that in previous years, the company made a series of bond placements, including for $1.7 billion. However, due to Western sanctions, bonds worth $500 million are blocked in Russia's central securities depository.

This case shows how much Telegram continues to depend on Russian capital, while sanctions complicate debt payments and bond repurchase programs

- the publication says.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the Russian financial and institutional system is increasingly plunging into a regime of controlled chaos: spheres are becoming less and less transparent, control is reduced to manual management, and openness is practically disappearing.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Telegram
Pavel Durov
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Financial Times
Ukraine