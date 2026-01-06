Due to Western sanctions, Telegram bonds worth about $500 million, held in Russia, have been frozen. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

As the publication notes, this indicates the financial vulnerability of this messenger to the Russian market, despite the fact that Telegram founder Pavel Durov tried to distance himself from Russia.

It is also noted that in previous years, the company made a series of bond placements, including for $1.7 billion. However, due to Western sanctions, bonds worth $500 million are blocked in Russia's central securities depository.

This case shows how much Telegram continues to depend on Russian capital, while sanctions complicate debt payments and bond repurchase programs - the publication says.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the Russian financial and institutional system is increasingly plunging into a regime of controlled chaos: spheres are becoming less and less transparent, control is reduced to manual management, and openness is practically disappearing.