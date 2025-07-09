$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
06:25 PM • 3602 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 58184 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 47275 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 56877 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 94507 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 55915 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 117261 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56029 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68271 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 90646 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
61%
742mm
Popular news
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 88471 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 35313 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 26926 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 19896 views
First documented case: robotic systems successfully stormed the occupiers' positions05:51 PM • 3969 views
Publications
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 20667 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 27666 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 36039 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities02:59 PM • 58198 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 89195 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 119524 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 250709 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 431601 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 261733 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 370932 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Tags
Organizations

Telegram

News by theme
"Cash reward" for survey empties accounts: what is known about the new fraud scheme

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection warns about a new fraud scheme where attackers, on behalf of a bank, offer a "cash reward" for a survey. They use phishing pages to steal data and gain access to bank accounts.

Society • July 8, 09:13 AM • 1263 views
Number of injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11: consequences shown

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, 11 people were injured, eight of whom were hospitalized. Russian troops launched a massive UAV strike, damaging residential buildings, a higher education institution, and an enterprise.

War • July 7, 09:56 AM • 1197 views
Three people injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to Russian drone attack: consequences shown

Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by drones, as a result of which three people were injured and an agricultural enterprise was damaged in Synelnykove district. In Nikopol region, the aggressor used artillery and drones, injuring two people and damaging houses.

War • July 7, 06:58 AM • 1102 views
Defense Forces neutralized 230,000 occupiers and destroyed 1,311 tanks in six months - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have neutralized over 230,000 Russian occupiers, 1,311 tanks, and 2,885 armored vehicles. Syrskyi also prohibited the concentration of personnel and equipment at training grounds to enhance safety.

War • July 4, 06:19 PM • 1436 views
Ukrainians warned about enemy Telegram chatbot collecting data on missing AFU servicemen

An enemy chatbot is spreading on Telegram, collecting personal data about missing Ukrainian servicemen, which can be used against them and their families. This bot requests full personal data, including full name, date of birth, photo, and circumstances of disappearance.

War • July 4, 12:44 PM • 967 views
Grew cannabis and sold it via Telegram: law enforcement eliminated the drug gang "Krasnobalivski"

Law enforcement eliminated the criminal group "Krasnobalivski", which grew and sold cannabis, as well as psychotropics via Telegram. The gang's monthly income exceeded UAH 20 million, and its members have been arrested without bail.

Society • July 3, 11:22 AM • 1151 views
Ukrainian teenagers for Russian sabotage: law enforcement detains more than 700 people in countering FSB plans - FT

Russian special services are recruiting Ukrainian teenagers for espionage, offering money for completing tasks. The SBU has detained more than 700 people involved in espionage, about 175 of whom are minors.

Society • June 30, 08:41 AM • 1745 views
The HUR showed the innards of the modernized Shahed-136 with a camera and artificial intelligence

The Main Directorate of Intelligence published details of the electronic component base of the Shahed-136 MS series strike UAV shot down in the Sumy direction. The research revealed a high-speed Nvidia Jetson Orin mini-computer and a modernized Iranian Nasir satellite system.

Society • June 27, 08:32 AM • 3358 views
"Did not meet expectations": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the reorganization of the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reorganized the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection due to unmet expectations. Business needs transparent rules and effective protection, not bureaucracy, so the focus will be on mediation.

Economy • June 26, 12:00 PM • 2814 views
Zelenskyy told Trump that Russia handed over the bodies of its own dead to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of his meeting with Donald Trump at the NATO summit, including discussions on prisoner and casualty exchanges. Zelenskyy said that Russia handed over the bodies of its dead to Ukraine, which are currently undergoing examination in Kyiv for identification.

Politics • June 25, 04:59 PM • 3182 views
Cloning "Diia" and fake military medical commission certificates: SSU exposed a large-scale scheme of mobilization fraud

The SSU exposed a large-scale scheme for the production of fake "Diia" and "Reserve+" mobile applications, as well as forged documents for those evading mobilization. The organizers, who operated in three regions, sold their "services" for up to 6.5 thousand US dollars.

Society • June 25, 04:00 PM • 2944 views
19-year-old Russian agent was detained in Kharkiv for a terrorist attack against the military with the explosion of a scooter

According to the SBU, a 19-year-old Kharkiv resident, recruited by the enemy, handed over a booby-trapped scooter to the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the guise of volunteer aid, which exploded near a cafe. The girl has been detained and faces life imprisonment.

War • June 25, 07:59 AM • 2479 views
"Instead of bureaucracy – actions and decisions": Kravchenko began work as Prosecutor General, spoke about specific tasks

Ruslan Kravchenko began his work as Prosecutor General without bureaucratic introductions. He disclosed priorities, which include the fight against corruption, coordination of law enforcement agencies and control over budget funds, as well as the protection of business rights and the inevitability of punishment for war criminals.

Society • June 23, 06:17 AM • 2895 views
Powerful enemy assault repelled in Kostiantynivka direction: border guards show footage

On June 17, in the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled a powerful assault by Russian invaders. 15 units of heavy armored vehicles were destroyed and about 50 occupiers were eliminated, including the so-called "bikers" on motorcycles.

War • June 21, 01:33 PM • 3498 views
Malaysia obtained a court injunction against Telegram for harmful content

The High Court of Malaysia has issued a temporary court injunction against Telegram over content that undermines trust in state institutions and threatens public harmony. The regulator accuses the platform of ignoring warnings about harmful publications.

News of the World • June 19, 02:19 PM • 3217 views
Klitschko confirmed that the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 28 people.

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on June 17 has risen to 28. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble and have also rescued nine cats from the destroyed entrance.

War • June 18, 03:08 PM • 3849 views
A woman who was preparing terrorist attacks on the instructions of the FSB was detained in Khmelnytskyi region

A resident of Khmelnytskyi region was detained for adjusting air strikes and preparing explosives for terrorist attacks on the instructions of the FSB. She faces imprisonment under the article on treason.

Crimes and emergencies • June 15, 10:01 AM • 3771 views
Planned to blow up a Ukrainian serviceman in Odesa: an FSB agent has been detained

The SBU thwarted a terrorist attack in Odesa, an FSB agent was detained who was planning to blow up a Ukrainian soldier. He planted explosives on a playground, but was detained.

War • June 14, 07:55 AM • 4023 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging

On International Blogger Day, UNN shared tips for beginners to make a blog popular. They also discussed the prejudices that influencers face.

Society • June 14, 07:09 AM • 420554 views
Russians attacked Mykolaiv community in Sumy region with a drone: there are wounded

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in the Mykolaiv community. Two women, 88 and 57 years old, were injured and hospitalized, their condition is of moderate severity.

War • June 12, 03:25 PM • 2564 views
Peace efforts, energy and reconstruction of Ukraine: Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Greece

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odesa. They discussed joint efforts for peace, energy security, reconstruction and strengthening transport links.

Politics • June 11, 05:56 PM • 2950 views
Yermak: Some solutions for the development of military AI are already working in Ukraine

According to Andriy Yermak, old weapons are losing their relevance, and security concepts of the 1980s do not work. The development of military AI is ongoing, and some solutions have already been implemented in Ukraine.

Society • June 11, 11:00 AM • 2337 views
Russian statements about their offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region are not true - NSDC CCD

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that the information disseminated by the Russians regarding an offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region as of the morning of June 9 is not true.

War • June 9, 10:08 AM • 10789 views
Zaporizhzhia was hit by enemy KABs: two injured

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, injuring two women. At least seven private houses were destroyed, dozens damaged, and a gas pipeline was damaged.

War • June 9, 08:59 AM • 2733 views
Prepared terrorist attacks near the TCC in Dnipro and Lviv region: SBU detained FSB agents

The SBU detained agents of Russian special services who were preparing terrorist attacks in Dnipro and Lviv region. The attackers were planning explosions near the TCC, for which they face life imprisonment.

War • June 6, 12:23 PM • 2721 views
Russian attack on Lutsk took a life: a young man was found under the rubble

Rescuers found the body of a young man under the rubble of a high-rise building in Lutsk. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Ihor Polishchuk.

War • June 6, 12:18 PM • 3840 views
In Ternopil, after the Russian attack, there are 5 injured, there is an excess of some harmful substances - RMA

In Ternopil, infrastructure was damaged as a result of a combined attack, 5 people were injured. An excess concentration of harmful substances has been established, residents are advised not to go outside.

War • June 6, 05:19 AM • 3132 views
Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

At night, the Russian Federation carried out the most massive attack on the Ternopil region. After the explosions in Ternopil, there is smoke, residents are asked to limit their stay on the street.

War • June 6, 03:23 AM • 56750 views
Russians shelled a dairy farm in Zaporizhzhia region: there are wounded

As a result of the shelling of Huliaipole region in Zaporizhzhia region, a dairy farm was damaged. Two people were injured, a 63-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, but they refused hospitalization.

War • May 23, 07:45 AM • 3069 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone wounded a woman - OVA

On May 22, the Russian army attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with drones, a 69-year-old woman was wounded in Orikhiv. She was provided with all the necessary assistance.

War • May 22, 07:22 PM • 3388 views