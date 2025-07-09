The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection warns about a new fraud scheme where attackers, on behalf of a bank, offer a "cash reward" for a survey. They use phishing pages to steal data and gain access to bank accounts.
As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, 11 people were injured, eight of whom were hospitalized. Russian troops launched a massive UAV strike, damaging residential buildings, a higher education institution, and an enterprise.
Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by drones, as a result of which three people were injured and an agricultural enterprise was damaged in Synelnykove district. In Nikopol region, the aggressor used artillery and drones, injuring two people and damaging houses.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have neutralized over 230,000 Russian occupiers, 1,311 tanks, and 2,885 armored vehicles. Syrskyi also prohibited the concentration of personnel and equipment at training grounds to enhance safety.
An enemy chatbot is spreading on Telegram, collecting personal data about missing Ukrainian servicemen, which can be used against them and their families. This bot requests full personal data, including full name, date of birth, photo, and circumstances of disappearance.
Law enforcement eliminated the criminal group "Krasnobalivski", which grew and sold cannabis, as well as psychotropics via Telegram. The gang's monthly income exceeded UAH 20 million, and its members have been arrested without bail.
Russian special services are recruiting Ukrainian teenagers for espionage, offering money for completing tasks. The SBU has detained more than 700 people involved in espionage, about 175 of whom are minors.
The Main Directorate of Intelligence published details of the electronic component base of the Shahed-136 MS series strike UAV shot down in the Sumy direction. The research revealed a high-speed Nvidia Jetson Orin mini-computer and a modernized Iranian Nasir satellite system.
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reorganized the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection due to unmet expectations. Business needs transparent rules and effective protection, not bureaucracy, so the focus will be on mediation.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of his meeting with Donald Trump at the NATO summit, including discussions on prisoner and casualty exchanges. Zelenskyy said that Russia handed over the bodies of its dead to Ukraine, which are currently undergoing examination in Kyiv for identification.
The SSU exposed a large-scale scheme for the production of fake "Diia" and "Reserve+" mobile applications, as well as forged documents for those evading mobilization. The organizers, who operated in three regions, sold their "services" for up to 6.5 thousand US dollars.
According to the SBU, a 19-year-old Kharkiv resident, recruited by the enemy, handed over a booby-trapped scooter to the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the guise of volunteer aid, which exploded near a cafe. The girl has been detained and faces life imprisonment.
Ruslan Kravchenko began his work as Prosecutor General without bureaucratic introductions. He disclosed priorities, which include the fight against corruption, coordination of law enforcement agencies and control over budget funds, as well as the protection of business rights and the inevitability of punishment for war criminals.
On June 17, in the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled a powerful assault by Russian invaders. 15 units of heavy armored vehicles were destroyed and about 50 occupiers were eliminated, including the so-called "bikers" on motorcycles.
The High Court of Malaysia has issued a temporary court injunction against Telegram over content that undermines trust in state institutions and threatens public harmony. The regulator accuses the platform of ignoring warnings about harmful publications.
The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on June 17 has risen to 28. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble and have also rescued nine cats from the destroyed entrance.
A resident of Khmelnytskyi region was detained for adjusting air strikes and preparing explosives for terrorist attacks on the instructions of the FSB. She faces imprisonment under the article on treason.
The SBU thwarted a terrorist attack in Odesa, an FSB agent was detained who was planning to blow up a Ukrainian soldier. He planted explosives on a playground, but was detained.
On International Blogger Day, UNN shared tips for beginners to make a blog popular. They also discussed the prejudices that influencers face.
Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in the Mykolaiv community. Two women, 88 and 57 years old, were injured and hospitalized, their condition is of moderate severity.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odesa. They discussed joint efforts for peace, energy security, reconstruction and strengthening transport links.
According to Andriy Yermak, old weapons are losing their relevance, and security concepts of the 1980s do not work. The development of military AI is ongoing, and some solutions have already been implemented in Ukraine.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that the information disseminated by the Russians regarding an offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region as of the morning of June 9 is not true.
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, injuring two women. At least seven private houses were destroyed, dozens damaged, and a gas pipeline was damaged.
The SBU detained agents of Russian special services who were preparing terrorist attacks in Dnipro and Lviv region. The attackers were planning explosions near the TCC, for which they face life imprisonment.
Rescuers found the body of a young man under the rubble of a high-rise building in Lutsk. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Ihor Polishchuk.
In Ternopil, infrastructure was damaged as a result of a combined attack, 5 people were injured. An excess concentration of harmful substances has been established, residents are advised not to go outside.
At night, the Russian Federation carried out the most massive attack on the Ternopil region. After the explosions in Ternopil, there is smoke, residents are asked to limit their stay on the street.
As a result of the shelling of Huliaipole region in Zaporizhzhia region, a dairy farm was damaged. Two people were injured, a 63-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, but they refused hospitalization.
On May 22, the Russian army attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with drones, a 69-year-old woman was wounded in Orikhiv. She was provided with all the necessary assistance.