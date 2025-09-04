$41.360.01
September 3, 05:28 PM • 21251 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 35466 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 27447 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 27110 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 48978 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 24176 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 25395 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 23035 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 25210 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 49595 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories force schoolchildren to install the spy messenger MAX - Center for National Resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are demanding that schoolchildren install the MAX messenger. This application is a state messenger of the Russian Federation, which transmits all data from the phone to the authorities.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories force schoolchildren to install the spy messenger MAX - Center for National Resistance

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), Russians are demanding that schoolchildren install the spy messenger MAX. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the TOT, the occupiers are launching a campaign to install the mandatory MAX application. This is a state messenger of the Russian Federation, which transmits all data from the phone to the authorities.

In schools, children are already being checked for the fact of installing the program. It is through MAX that the Russians plan to build official communication and organize the educational process

- the message says.

The CNR emphasizes that this is another tool for controlling and monitoring Ukrainians.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia, users massively complain about problems with the WhatsApp messenger - access is unstable or completely absent.

It was also reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are forcing residents to install the MAX messenger. The application collects user data and transmits it to Russian special services.

Kremlin erects "information fence" in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for National Resistance24.08.25, 08:46 • 3546 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyTechnologies
Ukraine