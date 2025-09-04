Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories force schoolchildren to install the spy messenger MAX - Center for National Resistance

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), Russians are demanding that schoolchildren install the spy messenger MAX. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the TOT, the occupiers are launching a campaign to install the mandatory MAX application. This is a state messenger of the Russian Federation, which transmits all data from the phone to the authorities.

In schools, children are already being checked for the fact of installing the program. It is through MAX that the Russians plan to build official communication and organize the educational process - the message says.

The CNR emphasizes that this is another tool for controlling and monitoring Ukrainians.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia, users massively complain about problems with the WhatsApp messenger - access is unstable or completely absent.

