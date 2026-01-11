$42.990.00
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
01:53 PM • 6954 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
11:39 AM • 10895 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 21643 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 22923 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 29960 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on Ukraine
January 10, 11:45 AM • 40708 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 62606 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 42936 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 34028 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
Road accident in Kyiv region on January 11: traffic partially blocked on Kyiv-Odesa highway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

On January 11, a road accident occurred near the village of Glevakha, Kyiv region, complicating traffic in the direction of Kyiv. The left lane of traffic is blocked on the 29th km of the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway.

Road accident in Kyiv region on January 11: traffic partially blocked on Kyiv-Odesa highway
Photo: Patrol Police of Ukraine

On Sunday, January 11, a road accident occurred near the village of Glevakha, Kyiv region. Due to this, traffic in the direction of Kyiv is partially difficult, UNN reports with reference to the Patrol Police of Ukraine.

Details

The accident occurred at the 29 km mark of the M-05 Kyiv - Odesa highway. As a result, the left lane is blocked.

Dear road users, please be understanding of temporary inconveniences, plan your routes in advance, taking into account the restrictions. Strictly adhere to traffic rules

 - the message says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a snowfall, blizzard, and frosts continue in Dnipro and the region. The police, together with utility services, are eliminating the consequences of the bad weather and ensuring road safety.

UNN also reported that due to snowfall in the Kherson region, traffic is difficult, and the police are working in an enhanced mode, helping drivers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

KyivEventsAuto
Village
Frosts in Ukraine
Road traffic accident
Snow in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro
Kherson Oblast
Odesa
Kyiv