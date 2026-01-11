Road accident in Kyiv region on January 11: traffic partially blocked on Kyiv-Odesa highway

Photo: Patrol Police of Ukraine

On Sunday, January 11, a road accident occurred near the village of Glevakha, Kyiv region. Due to this, traffic in the direction of Kyiv is partially difficult, UNN reports with reference to the Patrol Police of Ukraine.

Details

The accident occurred at the 29 km mark of the M-05 Kyiv - Odesa highway. As a result, the left lane is blocked.

Dear road users, please be understanding of temporary inconveniences, plan your routes in advance, taking into account the restrictions. Strictly adhere to traffic rules - the message says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a snowfall, blizzard, and frosts continue in Dnipro and the region. The police, together with utility services, are eliminating the consequences of the bad weather and ensuring road safety.

UNN also reported that due to snowfall in the Kherson region, traffic is difficult, and the police are working in an enhanced mode, helping drivers.