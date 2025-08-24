Kremlin erects "information fence" in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for National Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
Starting September 1, Russia is introducing fines for using VPNs to isolate residents of the temporarily occupied territories from Ukrainian news. The Center for National Resistance calls for resistance to this information isolation.
From September 1, Russia is introducing fines for using VPNs. This is how the occupiers want to cut off residents of the temporarily occupied territories from Ukrainian news and the world outside Kremlin propaganda. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that everything that Moscow does not like will be banned - from social networks to independent media.
This is not "fighting extremism", but outright isolation and a crime against the civilian population
The CNS calls for resistance - informational, cultural, and any other, because "the struggle for truth is also a weapon."
Recall
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia, users massively complain about problems with the WhatsApp messenger - access is unstable or completely absent.
It was also reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians force residents to install the Max messenger. The application collects user data and transfers it to Russian special services.
Occupiers disconnect communication and internet in Crimea - CNS01.08.25, 07:51 • 3553 views