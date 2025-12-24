China's military buildup makes US vulnerable - Pentagon

The Chinese armed forces are in the midst of a "historic military buildup" that has made the US "increasingly vulnerable." This is stated in a Pentagon report, reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

It is noted that such a state of affairs "calls into question President Donald Trump's plans for new restrictions on the nuclear arsenals of the US, China, and Russia."

The Chinese military... is becoming increasingly sophisticated and resilient, wary of large-scale deals with the US, and learning lessons from Russia's failures in Ukraine, while it increases pressure on Taiwan. - stated in the report.

The publication adds that although the report notes that China and Russia continue to deepen their strategic partnership, "almost certainly driven by a common interest in countering the United States," this cooperation is hampered by "mutual distrust" between the parties.

"Experts warn that China is ahead of the US in the development of hypersonic weapons. Trump's planned 'Iron Dome' system is designed to protect against these and other innovative threats, as well as more traditional ballistic missiles," the article says.

Recall

The Pentagon discovered more than 100 solid-fuel DF-31 missiles in secret Chinese silos on the border with Mongolia. Beijing is modernizing its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country in the world, and by 2030 will have more than 1,000 nuclear warheads.

