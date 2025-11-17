China lodges official protest with US over arms sale to Taiwan

Beijing has officially protested to Washington after the approval of a new arms sale package to Taiwan. China stated that it is ready to take "all necessary" measures to protect its sovereignty. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

China's Ministry of Defense announced that it had lodged an official complaint with the United States regarding Washington's decision to approve the sale of aircraft parts and fighter jet components worth $330 million to Taiwan. This is the first such deal since the beginning of Donald Trump's second term.

In the statement, Beijing sharply criticized the US actions, emphasizing that they undermine stability in the region and harm Sino-American relations.

"We call on the American side to immediately stop its egregious practice of arming Taiwan and avoid undermining the development of relations between the two countries and militaries."

– said Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesman Zhang Xiaogang.

China emphasized that further arms supplies to Taiwan would be considered a threat to its own territorial integrity.

