Nicaragua began releasing prisoners under US pressure after events in Venezuela

On Saturday, January 10, 2026, the Nicaraguan government announced the release of dozens of prisoners from the national penitentiary system. This decision was made the day after the United States officially demanded the release of more than 60 political prisoners held in the country. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The step by Daniel Ortega's administration coincided with similar processes in Venezuela, where the authorities also began releasing opposition figures under pressure from Washington. Experts link such compliance by left-wing governments in Latin America to the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by American special forces.

Who made it onto the release lists

The statement from Nicaragua's Ministry of Interior did not specify the exact number of individuals released, nor whether they were convicted on political charges. However, human rights organizations and opposition leaders have already identified some of those released.

Among those released are:

Former mayor Oscar Gadea;

Christian pastor Rudy Palacios along with four relatives;

Representatives of religious communities and activists detained during recent waves of protests.

Ana Margarita Vijil, a representative of the opposition movement UNAMOS, confirmed that most of those released are indeed political prisoners. At the same time, human rights activists express concern that these individuals may remain under house arrest or constant police surveillance.

US Position

The US Embassy in Nicaragua welcomed this step, calling it necessary for establishing peace.

Peace is only possible with freedom! - states the official statement of the diplomatic mission.

Earlier, the US State Department emphasized that unjustly detained clergy, journalists, and student movement leaders still remain in Nicaraguan prisons.

