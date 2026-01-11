Nicaragua began releasing prisoners under US pressure after events in Venezuela

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 10, 11:45 AM • 14149 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 27372 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 26870 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 24773 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 24374 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 30902 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 54011 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 38792 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 38156 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 30905 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.6m/s
80%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
South Korea denies violating DPRK airspace with dronesJanuary 10, 01:41 PM • 6650 views
Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado: the Committee reactedJanuary 10, 02:17 PM • 11451 views
Explosions heard in Kharkiv, infrastructure hitJanuary 10, 02:52 PM • 3908 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 8052 views
Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratings09:59 PM • 5376 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 83023 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 109648 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 81084 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 102160 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 109709 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Elon Musk
Keir Starmer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Venezuela
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 8092 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 13059 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 69426 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 70958 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 91646 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Truth Social

Nicaragua began releasing prisoners under US pressure after events in Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

On January 10, 2026, Nicaragua began releasing prisoners following a US demand. This move coincides with similar events in Venezuela.

Nicaragua began releasing prisoners under US pressure after events in Venezuela

On Saturday, January 10, 2026, the Nicaraguan government announced the release of dozens of prisoners from the national penitentiary system. This decision was made the day after the United States officially demanded the release of more than 60 political prisoners held in the country. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The step by Daniel Ortega's administration coincided with similar processes in Venezuela, where the authorities also began releasing opposition figures under pressure from Washington. Experts link such compliance by left-wing governments in Latin America to the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by American special forces.

Who made it onto the release lists

The statement from Nicaragua's Ministry of Interior did not specify the exact number of individuals released, nor whether they were convicted on political charges. However, human rights organizations and opposition leaders have already identified some of those released.

Among those released are:

  • Former mayor Oscar Gadea;
    • Christian pastor Rudy Palacios along with four relatives;
      • Representatives of religious communities and activists detained during recent waves of protests.

        Ana Margarita Vijil, a representative of the opposition movement UNAMOS, confirmed that most of those released are indeed political prisoners. At the same time, human rights activists express concern that these individuals may remain under house arrest or constant police surveillance.

        US Position

        The US Embassy in Nicaragua welcomed this step, calling it necessary for establishing peace.

        Peace is only possible with freedom!

        - states the official statement of the diplomatic mission.

        Earlier, the US State Department emphasized that unjustly detained clergy, journalists, and student movement leaders still remain in Nicaraguan prisons.

        Venezuela frees political prisoners as government vows to "rescue" detained Maduro10.01.26, 23:46 • 1714 views

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        United States Department of State
        Reuters
        Venezuela
        United States